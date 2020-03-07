DPP candidate Kambiri declared winner of Liwawadzi Ward by-election

By Duncan Mlanjira

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate, Pharaoh Kambiri has been declared by the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) as the winner of the Liwawadzi Ward in Balaka North Constituency, beating five other contestants.

Kambiri earned 2,615 votes; independents Precious Khwiyao Chintengo and Obedi Peter got 665 and 632 votes respectively; Ronald Pias Mphepo of People’s Party had 537 votes; Mervin Makwinja of Freedom Party had 101 votes while Harris Mhere of Mbakuwaku Movement for Development won just 28.

There was a total of 20,629 voters who registered out of which 4, 608 turned up for polling, representing 22.34% voter turnout and there were 30 null and void votes — representing 0.65%.

Prior to the by-election, MEC rejected two candidates, Abraham Makhaula representing Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and Master Fundi of the United Democratic Front (UDF).

Makhaula was rejected because he presented in adequate nominators — 9 instead of 10 and had no political party endorsement.

Fundi submitted his nomination papers late after missing by just eight minutes to the closing time of 16:00 hours on February 10, and also he had inadequate nominators.

In announcing the results on Friday morning, MEC chairperson Justice Jane Ansah SC, said it is of concern that the candidates did not qualify due to failure to fulfil simple procedures like collecting signatures or filing the form correctly and even failing to observe the nomination deadline.

“The Commission has always provided for pre-inspection of nomination papers a day before presentation and encourages candidates to engage their returning officers at any point in time before presentation.

“But it seems some are not keen to utilize this window,” she said.

She also said it was of concern that of all the six, or indeed eight aspiring candidates if those rejected were to be included, were men only.

Liwawadzi Ward fell vacant following the death of Councillor Thomson Thomas Bwanali on October 25, 2019, bringing to two the number of councillors that have died since the May 2019 Tripartite Elections after Councillor Alick Kambanizithe Banda of Matenje Ward of Kasungu North Constituency on September 18, 2019.

“Since May 2019, the Commission has conducted three by-elections but there has been no female contestant.

“Surprisingly, everything seems normal to those who advocate for women to take up positions of leadership. The Commission is very limited in its intervention as it is a neutral referee to the process.”

She also applauded traditional leaders for safeguarding the electoral process and for mobilizing their subjects when MEC went to conduct voter education meetings in their areas.

“The Commission did not get any report of Traditional Leaders engaging themselves in partisan conduct such as creating no-go-zones and favouring a particular candidate.”

She also applauded the Malawi Police Service and Malawi Defence Force for providing excellent security and the media for sensitizing the public with correct electoral information.

“I should also express our sincere gratitude and appreciation to all registered voters in Liwawadzi Ward and Malawians at large for the manifestation of tolerance, peace, trust and spirit of cooperation in their conduct during the electoral period.

“I should also in a special way thank all those that turned up to vote [and] I extend congratulations to the winner.

“You have a social contract with the people of Liwawadzi Ward and please go out there and implement it,” said Ansah, whose tenure of office as a Commissioner ends in October if President Arthur Peter Mutharika does not fire the entire Commissioners as demanded by the Parliamentary Public Appointments Committee.

The Committee has recommended the firing of the entire Commission for alleged incompetence and mismanagement of the May 21, 2019 Tripartite Elections but Ansah has told the media that the current commissioners will administer the May 19, 2020 rerun of the presidential election that the Constitutional Court ordered on February 3.

Rights activists, the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) are organising what they call 5 million-man demonstration to shut down all state residences to force President Mutharika fire the commissioners.

There have been continued demonstrations calling for her to step down or for the President to fire her, but Ansah — a Supreme Court of Appeal judge — told Rainbow Television that the commissioners will still administer the fresh presidential election scheduled for May 19.

She maintains that she would only resign if the Supreme Court upholds the Constitutional Court February 3 judgement that nullified the May 21, 2019 presidential election.