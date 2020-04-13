DPP amongst seven others who have submitted nomination papers

By Duncan Mlanjira

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and its electoral coalition with United Democratic Front (UDF) has joined seven others who have submitted nomination papers at Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) as of Sunday, April 12.

The coalition of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM Party is yet to follow suit.

From the eight, according to MEC, four are independents — Ras Chikomeni Chirwa, Smart Swira, Henry Mdebwe and Phunziro Mvula.

The other political parties are New Republican, Shaibu Mustafa’s New Vision for Democracy and Chisi’s Mbakuwaku Movement for Democracy.

Ras Chikomeni, who was barred from contesting for the May 21, 2019 tripartite elections because he failed to meet several of the conditions need, was one of the first to to collect the nomination for the fresh presidential elections scheduled for July 2.

Candidates are expected to collect 10 signatures of registered voters in each if the 28 districts before presentation to MEC to be done on April 23-24.

Meanwhile, MEC launched the first phase for the voter registration for the fresh presidential election from April 4 to June 7 in four phases of 14 days each with three days for transition starting with Chitipa, Karonga, Salima, Dedza, Blantyre, Chikwawa and Nsanje districts.

The second phase for April 21-May 4 will involve 10 districts — Rumphi, Likoma, Mzuzu City, Mzimba, Lilongwe District, Lilongwe City, Thyolo, Luchenza Municipal, Phalombe and Mulanje.

Third phase for May 8-22 is for 8 districts — Nkhata Bay, Mzimba, Nkhotakota, Ntchisi, Dowa, Balaka, Neno and Mwanza.

The last phase for May 25-June 7 is for nine districts — Kasungu District, Kasungu Municipality, Mchinji, Mangochi District, Mangochi Town, Machinga, Zomba District, Zomba City (central) and Chiradzulu.

Announcing the launch of the fresh elections during a press briefing at Crossroads Hotel in Blantyre, MEC chairperson Justice Jane Ansah SC said all voters who registered during the 2019 Tripartite Elections and the three by-elections held thereafter, just need to go and confirm if their names appear in the register for their respective centres while those who did not will be expected to bring national identity (ID) cards for registration.

The Commission is expecting to register those that have turned 18, or will attain voting age by 7June 2020 or never registered as voters during the 2019 Tripartite Elections and the three by-elections held thereafter.

MEC in collaboration with the National Registration Bureau (NRB) has set a special arrangement by placing one team per ward to conduct national registration for all voter registrants with national ID.

All eligible voters without a national ID are, therefore, advised to go to these centres first and register with NRB and thereafter use the proof of registration to register as a voter with MEC.

To register with the NRB, a registrant needs to bring along either two witnesses who are holders of national ID or a biological parent who holds a national ID.

On Coronavirus preventive measures that the government has set since Friday, Ansah said MEC will undertake to ensure the safety of its staff, both at headquarters and in the field, during the implementation of the electoral process.

“There will be masks, gloves, water and hand sanitisers for use in all places and there will be strict observance of distances between individuals as well as gatherings of less than 100 people during meetings.

“I urge all electoral stakeholders, including political parties, to join hands with the Commission in observing and applying the same measures in all their undertakings as directed by the State President, His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter

“Further to the safety of staff and voters, the successful implementation of the election calendar that is being launched today will be subject to mitigation of the impact of the Coronavirus including travel embargos and shutdown of election materials production companies,” she said.