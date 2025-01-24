Downright wickedness! Vandalism reaches level of desecrating graveyards

* Over 45 tombstones at HHI Cemetery in Blantyre destroyed to steal the granite and tombstone enforcement wires

* This has nothing to do with poverty or tough economic challenges being experienced in the country — its just downright wickedness

By Duncan Mlanjira

The public have expressed deep concerns that, while the country is experiencing tough economic challenges, turning to desecrate graveyards to steal parts of the expensively assembled tombstones, is simply downright wickedness.

Of course, there have been many reports previously that people with wicked minds have gone on dig up fresh graves to steal the expensive caskets and leaving the dead body without even re-burying it — some even being removed of their expensive clothes.

Others have gone on to steal the plastic wreaths placed on graves to resell them — prompting beareved families to opt to tear off the beautifully-crafted wreaths and burn them, a decision that has perplexed many sympathisers.

Pictures that were awash yesterday on social media, depicting tombstones that have been destroyed at Blantyre Synod’s and City Council’s HHI Cemetery, have perplexed the public even further, describing this desecration of graveyards as “downright wickedness!”

“Vandalism has reached this level?” one incredulously asked on Facebook after it was reported as captions to the pictures that the evil-minded thieves even stole metal crosses on which the deceased’s name were inscribed as a reference point in readiness of building a tombstone.

It was reported that about 45 graves have been destroyed and people responded to say that the thieves target the granite tombstones to reshape the parts into pieces, which are bought by people constructing homes to be used as kitchen wall tiles.

The tombstones that are beautified with shiny terra-stones are enforced with wires, which are the target of the thieves to sell off to the unregulated back street hardware and welding shops — whose main source of supply is stolen goods.

While others hinted that the thieves are forced to take that extra mile because of poverty, others disagreed, defending that they are some thieves of equal economic status, who wouldn’t dare desecrate graveyards.

“Evellence Phiri said: “No, this has nothing to do with poverty or being economically challenged, it’s just being inhumane. Umphawi sumakutuma kupanga zoyaluka — awawa umunthu unawachokera.”

Others questioned why the cemetery’s security personnel didn’t notice such a activities as obviously such action cannot be carried out without making some audible noise but others said the guards only patrol during the day as they fear of being attacked at night.

One other observer shared that thieves who ransack homes at night in Nyambadwe residential area, disappear into HHI Cemetery where they share the loot, thus the guards’ lives had been threatened before when they stumbled across the thieves — who are always ready to kill in case they had been recognised.

Duffy Dublino observed that much as economic life is currently hard across the board, such people are just used to vandalism of metal stuff of public infrastructure, such as the case of Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) assets.

By having ready market for such stolen metals through vandalism, coupled that the punishment through legal courts when they are caught are lenient, the practice has thus reached this level — desecrating graveyards.

Duffy Dublino hinted that in Malawi By-laws are just theory, that’s why “anthu akukula mopusa zedi (people are being raised up without morals). It’s getting out of hand while we watch.”

Meanwhile, even signposts erected by Malawi Communication Regulatory Authority (MACRA) for the National Addressing System (NAS) initiative are being vandalised massively.

This was disclosed by MACRA’s deputy director for postal services, Burnet Namacha in Karonga during a NAS awareness meeting held for chiefs and religious leaders in the district.

Namacha was responding to the chiefs’ request that MACRA should be erecting stronger and high-quality signposts, observing that the cement ones have not been strong enough and have developed cracks and crashed before they could even be used.

“We are ready to help our people understand how important the NAS is for our communities,” said Senior Traditional Authority (T/A Karonga, representing Paramount Chief Kyungu.

He urged people to stop vandalising the signposts, which will help ensure quick responses from authorities during emergencies and in his response, Namacha assured the chiefs and faith leaders that MACRA is committed to build and maintain durable signposts.

He, however, expressed worry about the vandalism of the erected signposts, saying it is retrogressive to the purpose of the initiative: “Vandalism undermines what we are trying to achieve with the NAS.

“The signposts will show postcodes for homes and facilities, helping provide quick responses in emergencies and improving transportation,” Namacha said.

Chairperson of the Pastors Fraternal in Karonga Reverend, Grevazio Cosmas Liwewe emphasised the importance of spreading awareness about the NAS within his congregation.

“As a man of God, I will share this important message with our church members so they can understand where our country is heading,” he said. “The community needs to be aware of the new addressing system because it will help them navigate their surroundings better.

“This initiative is not just about signposts; it is about building a more organised and responsive community that can work together for the common good,” Liwewe said.—Reporting in Katonda by Temwa Kalea, Malawi News Agency, MANA