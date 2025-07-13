Dowa Police collaborates with Inua Advocacy to address bottlenecks in provision of security at Dzaleka Refugee Camp

* Improving and maintaining security is a responsibility of all — but as police, we will continue with interventions to improve security within the camp and surrounding communities

By Sylvester Kumwenda, MANA

Dowa Police, in collaboration Inua Advocacy, have committed to working hand in hand to ensure provision of tight security at Dzaleka Refugee Camp.

The commitment was pledged on Friday when the two held consultative meetings in conjunction with community leaders and camp members, on how best to address bottlenecks in provision of security at the camp, and solicit ideas on improving security and collaboration amongst the stakeholders.

Dowa Police station officer, Assistant Commissioner of Police Annie Kaunda, reiterated that improving and maintaining security is a responsibility of all — but emphasised that as police, they will continue with interventions to improve security within the camp and surrounding communities.

“We have intensified patrols within the camp in coordination with Dzaleka Community Policing Forum (Sungu-Sungu),” she said. “But let me also urge community leaders to take an active role in maintaining security by sharing credible information with police, because collaboration is vital for effective law enforcement.”

On the part of Inua Advocacy, project manager, Apatsa Mhango, reiterated the organisation’s commitment to supporting refugee safety and strengthening its partnership with law enforcement agencies.

“As Inua Advocacy, an independent civil society organisation dedicated to defending refugee rights in Malawi and beyond, we pledge to continue to play a pivotal role in empowering refugee leadership, offering emergency support, delivering legal advice, and promoting service provider accountability.

“As a gesture to improve security at the camp, Inua Advocacy — through Dowa Police — also recently donated reflective jackets to Sungu-Sungu and surrounding community policing structures to enhance security patrols. Through this partnership, we will continue to do our part,” she said.

Participants at the meeting expressed concerns affecting security, including unregulated operation of bars beyond permitted hours, night time loitering under the guise of individual rights amongst others.

The gathering was also reminded to uphold peace and refrain from political violence to preserve harmony within the camp.

On the commemoration of World Refugee Day 2025 last month, Inua Advocacy hailed Malawi that though under-resourced, the country “has consistently opened its borders and hearts to those in need (asylum seekers), offering safety where others have turned away”.

“This generosity is a reflection of our national identity as the ‘Warm Heart of Africa’,” said Inua Advocasy chief executive officer, Innocent Magambi in his statement. “Our strength lies not in material wealth but in deeply rooted values.

“Guided by Ubuntu (‘I am because we are’), Malawi sees refugees not as outsiders, but as fellow human beings deserving of dignity and protection. We welcome them not out of convenience, but out of conviction.

“On this day, Inua Advocacy commends the people of Malawi and the government for upholding these values,” said Magambi.—Additional reporting by Maravi Express