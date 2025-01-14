Doubts loud and clear on Chakwera to be voted back into office even in his strongholds—Public Affairs Committee

* We are making honest and frank observations because you are coming from religious fraternity

By Duncan Mlanjira

Though quite aware that President Lazarus Chakwera’s followers will dismiss the concerns that Public Affairs Committee (PAC) raised during a meeting with the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader, they maintained that the doubt is loud and clear on him to be voted back into office even in his strongholds of the Central Region.

PAC met the President on Monday, January 13 at Kambuku Palace in Lilongwe and in the statement from chairperson Monsignor Dr. Patrick Thawale, said they were aware that after raising the issues they brought with them, “your people will engage you to dismiss what we have raised”.

“The question they ought to answer is whether after raising national issues with you on 28th November, 2023, service delivery and economy have improved,” Monsignor Thawale said. “Although road construction is excellent, for us the standard of living has gone down; the perception that the regime is corrupt still stands; that most civil servants are frustrated remains a fact; and that fuel crisis continues is a reality.

“As regards your leadership, the observation is that action-oriented leadership has lacked. The general view is that there has been failed leadership tainted with hypocrisy.

“There are strong observations that by failing to act on officials allegedly involved in corrupt practices, your leadership may be benefitting from the civil service leadership and those Ministers named in such corrupt acts.

“The general political atmosphere puts your political party on the exit stage unless something spectacular emerges. Even in your strongholds, the doubt on your winning is loud and clear. It is our hope that in the remaining months you can always turn around this perception.

“The doubt is real. The failures are massive and obvious. We are calling upon you to act on issues of national importance before the public rises against you. Patience has limits.”

PAC reminded the President of the last meeting they had with him on November 28, 2023 where they raised several issues of national importance and they were supposed to make a follow up meeting on December 6, 2024 but for the President’s busy schedule.

PAC appraised the Presented that three separate PAC decision-making level meetings — that included attendance by secretaries general of faith leadership groups of MCC, ECM, MAM, EAM and QMAM — were held last year to reflect on his administration and leadership to prepare content for Monday’s meeting.

Thus taking cognizance that Chakwera comes from religious fraternity as a Reverend, they assured that the observations they made were “honest and frank”.

“It is true that a real friend should always offer constructive criticism,” Monsignor Thawale said. “Given that your faith in the word of God is as strong as ever, we also believe that ‘Wounds from a sincere friend are better than many kisses from an enemy’ (Proverbs 27:6).”

The quasi-religious body focused on corruption, economy, governance aspects and civil service gaps, saying: “It is our view that these are so intertwined that one cannot separate them. In no way we wish to advocate for any candidate in the 2025 elections as we raise the issues. We approach Your Excellency as father of the nation.”

1. Unsatisfactory leadership on corruption

PAC maintained that the Chakwera-led administration is inactive and indecisive on several revelations of alleged corrupt practices that have been unearthed in the higher echelons of his government which have constructed a public view that erodes the integrity of the highest office.

“Your administration has demonstrated serious weaknesses on the alleged abuse of funds and corruption despite your assertions made during 2019 and 2020 campaign.

“We wish to recall that as a Man of God you exuded immense hope to take a strong stand against corrupt practices, as you had observed its negative impact.

“The MCP Manifesto (p.17) supports our view. It states; ‘The MCP will be very tough on corruption because it realises that corruption is an epidemic that has the power to completely destroy a country’s socio-economic, financial and human and political environment’.

“Indeed, the country’s socio-economic, financial, human, and political environment has been corruptly destroyed. Having assumed power in 2020, incidents bent on corrupt practices in the current administration have been rife in the areas of AIP, and fuel procurement.

“Your leadership continuously ignored several allegations of unwarranted acts of corruption and remained indecisive on such issues especially relating to your closest Ministers and government officials.

“The inaction and indecisiveness in many fronts of government not only manifest lack of statecraft but also cluelessness on operations of state machinery.

“Resultantly, the inconsistent actions have characterised the form of administration, which is devoid of integrity and honesty. While the latter are cardinal in any successful administration, your leadership has consigned to the past most values stipulated in the MCP Manifesto.

“We wish to subscribe to MCPs manifesto assertions on taking tough stand on corrupt practices. However, we are inclined to take a view that hypocrisy has tainted the current leadership.

“Words have not matched your actions on issues of corruption and alleged abuse of funds in the administration.

2. Leadership failure on economy

PAC observed that in view of the state of leadership on fighting corruption as stated, the economy is thus in bad shape — and again quoted the MCP Manifesto, which states; ‘In fighting corruption, therefore, the MCP’s capable democratic developmental state will not only take steps to increase incomes but also to improve the people’s standard of living’ (p.18).

“Your Excellency, currently the standard of living in Malawi is disastrous. Prices of basic commodities do no match the income your followers earn. It is talk of the town on your failure to manage the economy.

“We note that you appointed the new Reserve Bank Governor this month. We welcome the move and would like request Your Excellency and your Cabinet to give him the necessary support to manage the monetary policy.

“In this regard, Your Excellency may consider re-examining your Cabinet and relevant departments to manage the fiscal policy more efficiently. There are negative observations on your number of international trips and those of your Cabinet Ministers so far travelled in your administration.

“Therefore, as the standard of living in country deteriorates, so too the narratives hold that there has been high public expenditure because of international and some local trips.

“We are aware that some trips are sponsored which the public may not fully appreciate. The fact, however, stands that international trips have created an impression that there has been a deliberate disregard on the welfare of Malawians.

“Although, we share the view that the world economy faces challenges, we believe you have not lived to public expectation as demonstrated by a voice of cry from the masses, rendering your austerity measures futile.”

3. Civil serve leadership gaps

Taking cognizance that the civil service “is an engine for service delivery”, PAC told the President that when they last met they “kindly impressed” on him to motivate the civil service by acting on critical issues affecting it.

“The operations of civil service have a significant impact on the entire public sector. During your campaign, MCP was very clear in its manifesto — it underscored the need for efficiency and effectiveness in public sector.”

PAC once more quoted Chakwera’s Manifesto: ‘The ultimate goal of the MCP will be to establish a public sector that maximises public value. This involves maximising the outcomes; service delivery; and trust in public governance. An MCP government will bring to an end the current situation whereby a career of work for the state turns into the reserved privilege of the few while maladministration and ineffectiveness are encouraged’ (p.16).

“Clearly, Your Excellency, you may have ignored advice that may have contributed positively to service delivery. Linking this vacuum to incidents of corruption in government, may realise that some allegation on grand corruption have mushroomed from the same engine for development (civil service) and yet no action taken against individuals named in these incidents.

“We continue to re-iterate this because there has been no movement in this area and are again moved to inform that the Office of the President & Cabinet is said to be dysfunctional and demotivating the Civil Service, let alone the entire public service.

“Your Excellency may wish to be reminded that the critical position of Principal Secretary Administration in OPC has been vacant since 2022 — kindly reconfigure the higher echelons of administration.

4. The path towards elections 2025 and conflict prevention

“Electoral processes can build or destroy a country if not properly handled. Broader governance issues may affect positively or negatively on the outcome of any electoral process.

“As we move to 2025 Elections, Your Excellency’s role is crucial. We appreciate your condemnation of violence in various remarks made by your office.

“However, it is disappointing to note that it is alleged that MCP is becoming another instrument for oppression as we move to 2025 Elections. The action to stifle demonstration organised by the opposition was primitive act in the democratic Malawi. So too, we do not condone stoning of Presidential motorcades.

“Practicing good governance at your level and within MCP will be a conflict prevention tool in the forthcoming elections. You appoint competent officials in various agencies who are expected to deliver.

“If these agencies fail to meet public expectations in pursuit of their duties it is likely that elections results may be disputed even if Your Excellency genuinely wins.

“We observe that several arrests of prominent figures have been effected recently. Lessons learnt so far is that these arrests have not yielded results — we urge your government to ensure that these acts are not aimed at victimising those who hold opposing views.

“We are not against the rule of law. We believe in it. All we are stating is that in the electoral process, caution has to be exercised so that certain acts do not reflect badly on Your Excellency.”

The PAC leadership, in its preamble, expressed their appreciation that the Capital City’s road network “has been transformed”, adding that “the quality of the road construction we witness today is amazing”.

“For some time we have been waiting for such type of road infrastructure — Lilongwe has become a source of pride. This is excellent work. It is also true for other roads constructed under your leadership.”

They also expressed their appreciation over Chakwera’s “tolerance even in most difficult times”, taking note of “open insults targeted at [him] and yet [his] composure has remained steadfast”.

“We may safely state it is God’s intervention for you to assume office, as we face the world’s economic challenges and national disasters that confront us. We have witnessed your efforts at different trying times.

“Coming from our fraternity, we are proud of you. These are unique virtues as stated last time we met here in this boardroom.”

PAC observed that international relations between Malawi and other countries have seen improved and further appreciates other national initiatives under Chakwera’s four and a half years of leadership.