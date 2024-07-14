Donald Trump injured in assassination attempt at rally that leaves spectator and gunman dead

* I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound

* Then shots and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin—Trump

* Two other people were critically injured after the gunman fired multiple shots from an elevated position

James Robinson, Sky News

Former US President Donald Trump has been shot and injured in an assassination attempt at a campaign rally, which saw an audience member and the gunman killed.

The former president escaped with a bullet wound to his ear in the attack, which happened on Saturday evening as he was giving a speech to supporters in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Trump was seen ducking to the ground clutching his ear as a series of shots rang out and people screamed in panic.

He was mobbed by Secret Service seeking to shield him and as he was bundled off stage with a bloodied ear, Trump pumped his fist in the air in a show of defiance and shouted “fight” as the cheering audience chanted “USA”.

One person in the crowd was killed and two people were critically injured after the gunman fired “multiple shots” from an “elevated position”, said the Secret Service.

The FBI has named the attacker killed by police snipers, as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew, who according to state records was a registered Republican.

Footage at the scene showed a white-roofed building, about 150m from where Trump was speaking, with a body and a rifle on top.

Writing on his Truth Social platform, Trump said he was “shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin,” he said on social media.

“Much bleeding took place, so I realised then what was happening. I want to thank the United States Secret Service, and all of law enforcement, for their rapid response.”

Extending condolences to the families of the other casualties, he said: “It is incredible that such an act can take place in our country.”

His campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said Trump was “fine” and been checked out at a local medical facility while the former president’s eldest son Donald Trump Jnr said his father “is in great spirits”.

Following the attempt on his life, Trump flew back to New Jersey where he was pictured giving a brief wave as he left his plane.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden, who has spoken to his White House rival, condemned the shooting and said there was “no place in America for this kind of violence”.

In an address to the nation he said: “It’s sick. Sick. We cannot allow for this to be happening.”

The Biden campaign said it was pausing all messaging to supporters and moving to pull all of its television ads as quickly as possible.

Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee said the party’s convention in Milwaukee, which is due to start on Monday, will “proceed” after the shooting.

Former president Barack Obama wrote on X: “There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy. Although we don’t yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics.

“Michelle and I are wishing him a quick recovery,” Obama said, while Israel’s president, Benjamin Netanyahu, posted: “Sara and I were shocked by the apparent attack on President Trump. We pray for his safety and speedy recovery.”