DoDMA and its development partners launches Disaster Anticipatory Project

By Lesnat Kenan, MANA

Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) and its development consortium led by World Food Programme (WFP), Malawi Red Cross Society and United Nations’ Food Agriculture Organisation, has launched a disaster anticipatory action, which will enable the country to effectively prepare and respond to impacts of climate shocks through a coherent humanitarian approach.

Danish Red Cross Country representative to Malawi, Eva Jordong Nicolson said the action plan will help Malawi to save lives, crops and infrastructure as the country will have prevention measures already in place before disaster occurs.

Concurring with Nicolson, WFP representative to Malawi, Paul Turnbull emphasised on the need for disaster preparedness to protect lives before a disaster occurs.

Turnbull said WFP remains committed in aiding the country through distribution of food and logistical support through DoDMA in times of natural disasters.

Malawi is considered highly vulnerable to climate change and has suffered significant losses in terms of lives including high levels of displacement.

The project will run for two years and is funded by European Union (EU) and Danish Red Cross and on his part DoDMA’s Director of Preparedness & Response, Moses Chimphepo attested that the Disaster Anticipatory Project aims at reducing the negative aftermaths of natural disasters.

“The anticipatory action will focus on how we can come together as a nation and take certain action before disaster occurs,” Chimphepo said. “This project will be carried out in Phalombe as well as Blantyre urban and central.”

Meanwhile, the Norwegian Church Aid & DanChurch Aid (NCA-DCA) has said it will provide cash to over 500 households affected by floods in the area of Paramount Chief Kyungu in Karonga following heavy rains on February 23-24, which affected nearly 911 households, out of which 516 were displaced into camps.

Speaking during a disaster risk management committee meeting on Friday, senior humanitarian officer for NCA, Augustine Tonde said after the disaster, NCA-DCA provided vehicles for logistical support as well as blankets and buckets to 161 affected households.

“This time, we want to reach over 500 households with cash amounts of K90,000 per household in Group Village Heads Kalambo, Mwenechilanga, Mwandwanga, Mweneyumba, Mwahimba and Zindi. The process of cash distribution will be handled by a third party, possibly NBS bank.”

Tonde added that the organisation has budgeted K70 million for the humanitarian response and will first embark on a door to door verification exercise, in coordination with Karonga District Council, before actual disbursement of the cash which is expected to be completed within two weeks.

Reacting to the development, Karonga District Council’s disaster risk management officer, Humphrey Magalasi hailed NCA-DCA for stepping in to bail out the survivors who have since left the decommissioned camps back to their homes.

“Indeed, the survivors have so many needs and this money will go a long way in helping them get back on their feet,” he said. “However, I would advise the beneficiaries not to be forced to share the money because doing that is against the Disaster Risk Management Act and it reduces the impact of the intervention.”

Magalasi also reported that 833 households have been affected by flooding which occurred from March 29-31 in the areas of Senior Chief Kilipula and Senior Chief Mwakaboko, adding that 130 of the households have been forced into camps.—Reporting from Karonga by George Mponda, MANA