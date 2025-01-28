Do not let your personal data loose because people can use it to commit crimes in your name—MACRA DG Suleman

* During commemoration of Data Privacy Day today in Blantyre that preceded with a street awareness march

By Pempho Nkhoma, MANA

Malawians have been asked to safely guard their personal data and not let it loose because people can use it to commit crimes in their name.

This is an alert from Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) Director General, Daud Suleman today, which he sounded during the commemoration of Data Privacy Day at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre with the aim of raising awareness about privacy and data protection.

Suleman emphasised on the need for prioritising data privacy, saying that as the world is going digital, the rate of cyber crimes is also increasing.

“As MACRA, we must protect Malawians. “Now that many things have gone digital, we need to know how to protect our data,” said Suleman with the emphasis to guard data which criminals use to steal other people’s personal information for fraudulent activities.

He, therefore, advised the general public to be responsible when using digital platforms especially the internet to make it a safe space.

“It is important for all of us to move together because this is a new space. It is a new phenomenon everyone is learning but as we learn we must be aware that we live in a global village.

“We cannot lag — we must attain the same standards that our friends are at,” he said.

MACRA’s Head of Data Protection, Daniel Chiwoni said due to technological advancement, data privacy and protection are critical now, citing that more aspects of people’s lives have switched to online.

“Now it is very critical that we safeguard information,” he said. “That is why we dedicate ourselves to raise awareness about the importance of privacy and data protection.



“Our goal is to equip individuals and organisations with knowledge and tools to make sure that personal data is carried responsibly and securely.”

This year’s Data Privacy Day was commemorated under the theme; ‘Put privacy first’ and it started with an awareness march along Masauko Chipembere Highway from Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH) to Kamuzu Stadium.

Through its Consumer Awareness Unit, MACRA will lead a series of awareness campaign activities that started yesterday up to January 31 to mark Data Privacy Week 2025.

Accompanied by the commemorative event, the week-long roadshows in Kasungu, Mzimba, Mzuzu, and Nkhata Bay featuring interactive sessions where the citizenry will have opportunities to ask questions and use of public awareness materials.

This is to raise public awareness about the Malawi Data Protection Act of 2024 — a landmark legislation, enacted in June 2024, that designates MACRA as the Data Protection Authority, highlighting the lawful and transparent handling of citizens’ personal data.

Earlier Chiwoni said in a statement that the campaigns will educate individuals and businesses about data protection rights and obligations, promote compliance with the Act, and foster a “privacy-first” culture.

Through these initiatives, MACRA aims to empower citizens with right information, enhance data security, and encourage collaboration among stakeholders to address emerging data privacy challenges.—Edited by Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express