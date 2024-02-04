District Councils advised to enhance locally generated revenue

NLGFC’s meeting with Neno District Council on Thursday

By Salome Gangire

National Local Government Finance Committee (NLGFC) has advised District Councils to develop strategies that are attainable and implementable so that they can enhance locally generated revenue and realise their goals.

Speaking on Thursday in Blantyre during budget review meeting for Neno District Council organised by NLGFC, financial analyst, Andrew Banda underscored the need for councils to have different avenues of generating revenue.

“The only challenge is that sometimes the strategies that are put to enhance local revenue generation are not implemented,” he said. “We need to be realistic when developing these strategies so that we realise tangible changes.”

He lamented of how councils are duplicating plans annually, and he therefore challenged them to do things differently and make sure that strategies should work.

Commenting on Neno’s revenue generating strategy presented during the meeting, Banda said the guidelines stipulated by NLGFC were followed — except few areas that need to be reworked for their lack of clarity, citing the performance-based budgeting.

On their part, Director of Administration, Leonard Mchombo said Neno District Council managed to collect K185 million during 2023/24 financial year, surpassing its target of K86 million in locally generated revenue.

He attributed the development to payment of arrears by some companies which owed the Council and hastened to assure NLGFC that they have taken note of all the recommendations from the team and will work on them before final submission.

Neno District Council has outlined strategies to enhance local revenue generation, which include enhancement of electronic ticketing, establishment of new local markets and operationalising of Zalewa truck yard, which is in its final stage.

The Council’s accountant, Frank Bandason said the truck yard will boost their revenue.