Dikeledi intensifies into severe tropical storm in Indian Ocean

By Duncan Mlanjira

The Department of Climate Change & Meteorological Services (DCCMS) reports that the tropical storm named Dikeledi that developed in the Indian Ocean, has now intensified into severe tropical storm.

DCCMS, which is closely monitoring Dikeledi’s movement, says at its current position the system has no direct impact on Malawi weather.

Yesterday, DCCMS reported that Dikeledi was located to the northeast of Madagascar but now has intensified to severe tropical storm, located to the east of Madagascar at about 2,330km away from Malawi with a center pressure of 990hPa.

According to DCCMS the weather models are indicating that Dikeledi is expected to enter the Mozambique Channel after making a landfall over northern Madagascar tomorrow, January 11.

DCCMS promises to issue the next next update tomorrow. Yesterday, the Department reported that Dikeledi at its position then, the storm was expected to enter the Mozambique Channel after making a landfall over northern Madagascar on Sunday, January 12.

Having intensified, more changes might be expected — thus DCCMS’ promise to continue monitoring Dikeledi’s movement.

Dikeledi comes on the heels of moderate tropical storm CHIDO last December from Mozambique that had some devastating effects influenced by strong winds and heavy rainfall over the country before it exited the country.

In its final update on damages caused by CHIDO, the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) reported a death toll of 13 from while the total number of injuries was 29.

DoDMA further reported that the total number of affected households were 10,159 — which is approximately 45,162 people that were affected.

Out of the 10,159 affected households, 227 people were displaced, according to the final report issued by Commissioner for Disaster and Management Affairs, Charles Kalemba.