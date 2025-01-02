‘Despite its sad state of deforestation, Ndirande Mountain is still beautiful’—passionate hiker David wa Mufupika Juma

* Quite an interesting climb — a sad one as we negotiate the borders of maize fields, with a number regenerating natural trees that may never survive the hoe during the weeding time

By Duncan Mlanjira

He has hiked up the Ndirande Mountain on many times and he repeated it on New Year’s Day but passionate mountain hiker David wa Mufupika Juma, still marvels at its breathtaking beauty at the summit.

Juma, who is one of advocate for national campaign of ‘Tiziyamba ndife aMalawi’ — that entices the citizenry to be in the forefront to promote tourism at local level — posted on Facebook lovely pictures with his friends, saying the hike was an initiation of 2025.

“Quite an interesting climb,” he wrote. “A sad one as we negotiate the borders of maize fields, with a number regenerating natural trees that may never survive the hoe during the weeding time.”

He was referring to the massive deforestation of the mountain, which is sadly bare and no matter the efforts to replace it with trees during forestry season, people go back and cut them at tender age.

However, Juma put that behind his mind, saying: “Scaling up the rocky narrow path close to the top is always epic, and brings about the memories of the Malawian film by Aubrey Kalitera, ‘To Ndirande Mountain With Love’.

“This is a movie so popular when I was growing up but never had a chance to watch. If someone has a copy, I would love to sample it — it represents the time this mountain was a forest reserve and not a bunch of maize gardens it has turned out to be since the popular multi party era that saw the plunder of the trees in the name of freedom.

“Despite the sad state of this hill, it is still beautiful. It is more beautiful when you have great company as I was privileged this morning. More so for the free parking courtesy of Duncan Mlanjira and Vincent Senzani.”

Today, on the second day of the New Year — “a beautiful partially cloudy morning” — Juma and company went back to the peak of Soche Mountain: “We did not get to see the clear sunrise, but the golden clouds from the east showed up.

“Quite a steady climb it was, sweating all the way up to the cold fast winds at the top. It’s refreshing to see the trees finally blossoming and may be another three years of less cutting and fire, the old glory will return.

“Below and at least mid of the mountain, is a prayers’ zone. A chorus there, a prayer here and at the top, the fast winds are accentuated by the singing birds.

Juma belongs to Malawi Land Rover Defender Club, which traverse the country on local tourism promotion and last October, they were on Zomba Plateau, which he described as ‘Enchanted Forest’.

“Largely undefiled, it offers the original experience of Zomba mountain, before some humans took advantage at its expense,” he reported on Facebook. “Exploring this forest offers a unique heavenly set up that naturally connects one’s soul to the Mother Nature.

“Here, the term mother nature is clearly defined by the natural self preservation ecosystem in place since the creation of this paradise.

And as part of celebration of his golden jubilee, his friend, Chiku Namelo took him up for a hike through the enchanted forest of Zomba Plateau via Forestry Lodge and Nawimbe peak and back down to the Sunbird Ku Chawe through Potato path and down to Gymkhana Club.

It was a 20km stretch half of which “nature is still untouched,” he said. “A thick forest where animal footprints are still visible. True sounds of the forest of singing birds and sounds made as the wind caresses the leaves.

“Of water fountains so pure. A good part of hiking in the forest shade. Thank you all for the birthday messages on my wall, you made my celebration memorable in many ways.”

In September, he and Chiku attempted one day Sapitwa hike on Mulanje Mountain as a birthday celebration to Chiku: Starting from Likhubula at dawn and completing at 8pm, our bodies were pushed to the limits.

“Happy birthday once again Chiku Namelo,” wrote Juma. “Your birthday celebration taught us the valuable lesson of endurance.”

There are many tourism attraction spots in Malawi, which are hardly marketed but can surely captivate the attention of foreign tourists — one of them being Zoa Falls in Thyolo, bordering Mozambique and very close to the Lower Shire.

“This is one of the beautiful destinations in the southern part of Malawi. It has a good spot for camping and the fishermen of Ruo River can provide the tasty fish,” describes Juma.

“However, it is important to carry with you some basic food stuffs because the area is often prone to droughts due to the failure of banana plantations.”

In 2021, Juma was one of the passionate hikers and lovers of nature that brought the massive deforestation of Michiru Mountain, which is still battling with illegal cutting down of trees up to now.

He still finds this biggest natural forest standing in Blantyre as sensation and of particular interest to Juma was the destruction of still remains one of the pillar marking the highest point.

“It looks that the enemy of the forests have turned their anger on this pillar,” he reported. “It is incomprehensible for someone to climb for 2hrs-plus just to destroy the pillar.

“It had markings of the highest point, coordinates of the nearest mountains — but sadly, someone thought that was not important and took a further unfortunate step to destroy. What was a beauty barely two months ago, is in ruins.”

Meanwhile, efforts are being done to reforest Michiru Mountain and one them taking the mantle was hospitality industry player, Protea Hotels Marriott Blantyre Ryalls, which planted 2,000 tree seedlings in November.

Reported by Times360Malawi, General Manager Farrukh Maqbool was quoted as saying the initiative aimed to preserve the natural landscape and mitigate the effects of climate change.

“By planting these trees, we are not only contributing to the local ecosystem but also setting an example of corporate social responsibility,” he told the media, adding that Protea Hotels Marriott Blantyre Ryalls plans to make this environmental effort an annual event, as part of a long-term strategy to support and strengthen local conservation efforts.

In the same month of November, Malawi News Agency (MANA) reported that Chitseka Foundation, in partnership with communities under Village Head Chopenga in Chilomoni Township, undertook its first project with focus on controlling erosion along the slopes of degraded Michiru Mountain.

Foundation members and local residents placed rocks in areas heavily impacted by water runoff, aiming at reducing the risk of damage to farmland, homes and local infrastructure.

Chitseka Foundation’s Executive Director, Prince Chitseka told MANA that the plan was initiated to safeguard both the environment and the community: “We saw that erosion channels on Michiru Mountain pose a risk, especially during heavy rains and decided to take action, by placing rocks in these areas, we aim at slowing the flow of water and future efforts will include tree planting wherever necessary.”

Village Head Chopenga commended the foundation’s involvement, describing it as essential support for the community’s long-standing environmental efforts: “This is what we have always hoped for to have people helping us protect the environment.

“Since we started in 2019, resources have been limited because we are all volunteers and now with the foundation, we believe this work will progress and they will help with some of the tools like slashers, hoes and panga knives,” he said.

Community members have also committed to forest preservation, discouraging deforestation practices around Michiru Mountain.

Treasurer of the Forest Committee in Chopenga Village, Susan Mkolongo said Chilomoni community members are being encouraged in conservation of the mountain’s ecosystem, by being impressed that maintaining vegetative cover is critical for air quality and preventing soil erosion.

“These rocks are a temporary measure to protect crops and infrastructure until we can plant more trees with the rains, all thanks to Chitseka Foundation for coming through, we believe they will be there to help bring back our Michiru Forest,” she was quoted as saying.

Malawi Tourism highlights that Michiru Mountain forest reserve is home to a diversity of birds such as the African paradise flycatcher, Heuglins Robin, Red-throated Twinspot, and bats. Michiru also offers bat walk services to tourists and researchers.

The forest reserve in Blantyre covers an area of 3,004 hectares with an altitude of 1,470m, which offers nice views of Zomba Mountain, Thyolo tea estates, and parts of Blantyre City on a clear day.

Most of these forest reserves do have game rangers but they their lives are usually threatened by being assaulted or have their homes burnt.

In August last year, Minister of Tourism, Vera Kantukule denounced attacks against game rangers as counterproductive to wildlife conservation during a joint Wetlands, Wildlife and Rangers Day held in Rumphi.

The government’s official Facebook page reported that Kantukule cited several cases of rangers being attacked in their line of duty with some losing their lives: “We have cases in Michiru, Majete and Kasungu among others — if people attack rangers and then animals come out. Do you think rangers will have the heart to offer protection?

“They are humans as well. We need our rangers to feel that they are safe and not being attacked by the communities.”

Kantukule also presented awards to some rangers for their dedication to work in form of cash and push bicycles, saying the awards were given to show that rangers dedication to work in protecting nature is being noticed and to keep them motivated.

She further asked organisations involved in conservation work to do more for the communities such as offering scholarships to communities living around protected areas in order for them to feel the benefits of conserving nature.

She cited the Nyika-Vyava water project as an example of improving relations between nature and communities where everyone wins. The project will tap water from Nyika National Park and is expected to benefit at least 18,000 people surrounding the park and Vyava Game Reserve.

On his part, Rumphi District Council chairperson, Happy Chirambo is quoted as saying erecting fences around Nyika National Park and Vyaza Game Reserve have improved relations between communities and rangers.

He added that people now feel secure and they have no reason to attack rangers and animals in the protected areas while Country Manager for African Parks Malawi, Samuel Kamoto said they record an average of three cases of attacks against rangers every year.

He added that they had put in place several initiatives aimed at improving relations with communities surrounding protected areas such as supporting irrigation schemes and offering scholarships.

He then urged the people to understand that rangers protect natural resources on behalf of the people and they need their support.

Meanwhile, Minister Kamtukule took note that 2023 was one of the worst years for rangers, however, working with courts, the Ministry of Justice and the Police, poachers are now receiving stiff punishments for violating the laws against rangers and nature.

As we enter into the year for the September 2025 General Elections, some of issues politicians will hardly mention during their campaign include how to deal with overcrowded prisons; subsidising agricultural equipment; management of motorcycle taxi (kabaza) operators; affordable and quality tertiary education; reducing government borrowing; tackling the land issues; urbanisation, infrastructure and illegal infrastructure both in towns and restricted areas; public health and civil service efficiency.

But most importantly, in the case of tourism, is natural resource management, which the politicians would hardly highlight on what should be done if the industry can be awed to visit the ‘Warm Heart of Africa’.