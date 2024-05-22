Despite criticism from stakeholders, Kenya’s Harambee Stars to play their World Cup qualifiers at neutral Bingu National Stadium

* Kenya is generally in the CECAFA zone. Why should we take our World Cup qualifier match outside our zone, to COSAFA?

By Duncan Mlanjira

Having had a good feel of Bingu National Stadium during the 4-Nations Tournament — that Malawi hosted in collaboration with Kenya, Zimbabwe and Zambia in March — the Harambee Stars chose to be back to Lilongwe for their home assignments of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

This is despite resistance to the choice of Malawi — a member of the Council of Confederation of Southern Africa Football Association (COSAFA) instead of opting for a Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA) nation, to which Kenya belongs.

The stakeholders in Kenya were arguing that Kenya FA should have opted to play in an east or central African nation that include Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan, Sudan, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Zanzibar, Somalia, Burundi or Djibouti.

However, in 2022, a CECAFA member, Ethiopia also chose Bingu National Stadium during the qualifiers of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Côte d’Ivoire 2023 — in which they were grouped alongside Malawi, Egypt and Guinea.

Ethiopia first had a feel of Bingu turf against the Flames in which they lost 1-3 and for their next back-to-back fixture against the Pharaohs of Egypt, they opted to stay over in Lilongwe as their home after their main home pitch was declared unfit — but for the Flames away matches, they had to choose an alternative venue.

The Harambee Stars are set to take on Burundi in the first leg of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers on June 8 before clashing with Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 champions Côte d’Ivoire on June 11 — and Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe is the venue following the unavailability of FIFA-approved stadia in Kenya.

Taking advantage of the FIFA open window for international matches, all four senior national teams for Malawi 4-Nations Tournament assembled their strong squads with Kenya bringing 13 foreign-based legion.

According to The Standard of Kenya, among those called for the camp and match in Malawi who came and tested the feel of Bingu and won the 4-Nations Tournament; include goalkeeper Ian Otieno of ZESCO in Zambia; defenders Johnstone Omurwa (Estrela-Portugal) and midfielders Eric Johanna (UTA-Romania) and forward Ayub Timbe (Sabail, Azeberijan).

During the Malawi 4-Nations, the Harambee Stars defeated the hosts Flames by four goals to nil before winning the tournament after beating Zimbabwe 3-1 in the final.

Thus probably Kenya FA’s decision to opt for Bingu National Stadium as their home as nolstagia, but apparently the country’s stakeholders were not pleased with the decision.

According to The Star, Kenya referees association leader, Ottieno questioned the FA’s decision to move such a crucial match outside the CECAFA zone, suggesting alternative venues like Dar es Salaam, Kampala or Kigali.

“Kenya is generally in the CECAFA zone. Why should we take our World Cup qualifier match outside our zone, to COSAFA?” Ottieno is quoted as saying.

According to the country’s media, Moi, Kasarani and Nyayo stadia are undergoing renovations for AFCON 2027 but Ottieno and fellow stakeholders are concerned that playing in Malawi will deny the Harambee Stars the backing of their fans due to travel limitations.

“Hosting the match in Malawi will limit fan participation. This is a match that Harambee Stars need all the support they can get,” he was quoted as saying, and was backed by former Harambee captain Dennis Oliech, who lamented the unprecedented move, saying: “I’ve been in Harambee Stars for over 20 years and all our matches we played at home.”

However, it seems their is leadership crisis in the Kenyan football fraternity following the failure to hold the FA’s annual general meeting (AGM) after a court order — obtained by sports journalist Milton Nyakundi — cancelled the general assembly scheduled for last March.

The Kenyan media described the cancellation of the AGM as a crisis in the making that is jeopardising Kenya’s football future as the October elections seem be in uncertainty.

Following the rescheduling of the AGM to October, it coincided with the expiry term limit of the current office bearers on September 18 and “the possibility of holding a free and fair election gets slim” as according Extreme Sports CEO Hussein Mohammed — quoted by The Star.

Mohammed is leading the section of football stakeholders by opposing the decision to hold Kenya’s qualifiers outside the CECAFA zone and the internal wrangle, according to the Kenyan media, prompted the World football governing body, FIFA to issue a warning letter to Kenya FA secretary general, Barry Otieno of suspendinng Kenya from all football activities due to interference.