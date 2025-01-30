Deputy Minister Daudi’s visit to Mpemba Reformatory Centre exposes its serious dilapidation of structures

* Low funding from the central government has led to wear out of structures

* And struggling to provide proper meals and in time to the youngsters, who were found in conflict of the law

By Brenda Nkosi, MANA

Mpemba Reformatory Centre in Blantyre is in a dilapidated state due to low funding from the central government, that has led to wear out of structures and struggling to provide proper meals and in time to the youngsters, who were found in conflict of the law.

This has been exposed after the visit of Deputy Minister of Gender, Community Development & Social Welfare, Halima Daudi, giving the centre’s Principal, Mike Maulidi the chance to explain the challenges being faced.

Maulidi disclosed that for the past three years, the institution only received one-third of its budget which had also been dispersed inconsistently: “This makes it challenging, particularly in the area of food. We have to provide the children with a few meals a day.

“We sometimes survive on donations from well-wishers,” Maulidi said of the centre that currently has 12 boys and three girls — but the number sometimes increases to 150 young offenders.

The Deputy Minister described the state of Mpemba Reformatory Centre as pathetic after being taken on a tour of the facility in its dilapidated condition and poor living conditions of children.

“It is sad to see the conditions under which children in conflict with the law are living in,” she said. “It is pathetic — this institution needs help.”

Interacting with the children in conflict with the law, Halima amplified that the reformatory centre is not there to condemn the children but rather to make them better and productive citizens of the country.

“Please work hard on your behaviour and studies,” she said. “Do not define yourself by your past life or what brought you here but rather by what you will be tomorrow.”

Daudi was on a familiarisation tour of the Southern Region as the new Deputy Minister and earlier in the day, she visited Umodzi Mbame Community-Based Childcare Center, where she appreciated the strides being made in early childhood development at the community level.