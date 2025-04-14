Deputy Health Minister Noah Chimpeni impressed with important medical services offered for free by Sant’Egidio Dream Centre in 12 districts

* Services include screening and treatment of breast cancer, cervical cancer, malaria, epilepsy, TB, HIV, sexually transmitted infections, ear testing audiology, HPV CPR, HPV vaccination, hypertension, among others

By Duncan Mlanjira

Deputy Minister of Health, Noah Chimpeni applauded important medical services being offered for free by Sant’Egidio Dream Centre in 12 districts of the country, saying it is complementing government efforts in promotion of a healthy nation.

He said this today after touring its Blantyre clinic in residential and business area of Mandala off Markie Road from car dealers CFAO that connects to Masauko Chipembere Highway into Jacaranda Avenue.

He was taken on a tour of the facility that boasts of high tech equipment and molecular laboratories offering services that include screening and treatment of breast cancer, cervical cancer, malaria, epilepsy, TB, HIV, sexually transmitted infections, hypertension, ear testing audiology, HPV CPR, HPV vaccination, among others.

During the CoVID-19 pandemic, Sant’Egidio Dream Centre also took part by offering vaccination services and on a daily basis, the facility treats 50 patients on average.

Chimpeni said he thought it wise to visit the place since it works in close liaison with government hospitals which send some patients there for specialist screening and treatment and that the government provided some equipment for its laboratories including epilepsy medicine.

“This is a follow up to a meeting we had with Dream Centre in Lilongwe where they appraised us of the services offered and the challenges they face and this visit is a continuation of that meeting to physically appreciate the services.

“As the Ministry, we are impressed with Sant’Egidio Dream Centre for the important medical services which are offered for free as well as the high tech equipment and molecular laboratories they have here.”

He added that epilepsy is treatable when detected at a tender age and while the centre had challenges in procurement of treatment drugs, the Ministry of Health is now providing it to enhance their services.

“This is a partnership which we need as a Ministry if we are to develop a healthy nation together and we are grateful of the free services since other private hospitals we refer patients to charge a fee.

“We encourage Sant’Egidio Dream Centre to open more facilities in other districts because early disease detection is very important to save lives,” said Chimpeni.

Sant’Egidio Dream Centre’s General Coordinator, Paola Germano said they opened doors in 2012 in Lilongwe with an objective of inculcating a mindset set following the stigma faced by some people suffering from certain diseases such as AIDS and epilepsy.

She highlighted that epilepsy is treatable but the opportunity to have it screened early and offered its medicine in time is a huge challenge especially in the rural areas.

“We offer counseling such as positive approach to diseases, change of lifestyle and misunderstandings due to cultural beliefs attached to some ailment including epilepsy,” she said, adding that its regular patrons to their services are mostly women .

The centre also trains other government medical staff as attachment for them to ask for proper state-of-the-art equipment in their various laboratories just like those used by Sant’Egidio Dream Centre.