Department of Meteorological Services warns of strong Mwera winds from tomorrow

Department of Climate Change & Meteorological Services alerts that strong Mwera winds are expected to start blowing over water bodies of Lake Malawi and Lake Chilwa and others from tomorrow (August 22) and to persist through Sunday, August 25.

“The winds are expected to exceed 40km/hour resulting in formation of high-water waves of more than 1 meter in height,” said the Department’s weather update.

“Additionally, prepare for the impact of Chiperoni weather which is associated with cold conditions due to significant drop in temperatures and gusty winds over most areas coupled with rain drizzles.

“This is due to influence of a high-pressure system, triggering cool and moist south easterly winds into Malawi.

The Department thus offer safety advisories for lake users, such as fishermen and marine transport operators to stay away from water bodies during this period and to wear warm clothing — particularly the elderly and children.

Those with asthmatic conditions (mphumu) are advised to be extra cautious and that during foggy conditions, motorists should exercise caution due to reduced visibility.

Just last week, the Police at Likoma Island reiterated their appeal to fishermen to pay closer attention to weather forecast and refrain from going into the waters against the warning by the Department of Meteorological Services.

This followed an incident when two of three fishermen were reported missing after they were swept away by strong water currents after their boat developed a fault.

Assistant public relations officer for Likoma Police, Chisomo Thomson, told the media that the trio went fishing and after casting their nets, they started they journey back to Likoma when their boat engine of their boat developed a fault and the water currents forced them to seek refuge at Chizumulu Island.

Thomson said after fixing the problem, the three went back for their nets but found them completely damaged by the strong water currents and they started heading back to Likoma.

The engine failed again and as they were trying to fix it, one of them lost balance and fell into the water and his brother-in-law tried to rescue him but he fell in and both were swept away by strong waves.

He further said the other fisherman tried to call for help but no one came to their rescue and the matter was reported at Likoma Police where a search party, which included police and other stakeholders, was commissioned.

On that particular day, August 7 when the three went fishing the Meteorological Department, had already indicated that Mwera winds, which causes strong water currents on Lake Malawi, were still on and were expected to weaken the next day.