Defending champs Nyasa Big Bullets, Blue Eagles in neck-to-neck fight for the TNM Super League title

* The People’s Team beat Mafco FC 1-0 on Sunday through a goal from Precious Sambani

* The cops of Nankhaka also won 1-0 against Karonga United through Gaddie Chirwa on Saturday

* Both leaders have attained their 13 points from 4 wins and 1 draw and separated through goals scored and conceded

Analysis by Duncan Mlanjira

After five games apiece, defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets are tied on 13 points apiece with fellow title chasers Blue Eagles FC, which puts the People’s Team at the top of the table on goals scored at 8 and goals conceded (3).

Blue Eagles are second having scored 6 and conceded just 1 as both title contenders tie on goal difference of 5.

Both the People’s Team — who beat Mafco FC 1-0 on Sunday through a goal from Precious Sambani — and the cops of Nankhaka (who also won 1-0 against Karonga United on Saturday through Gaddie Chirwa) attained their 13 points from 4 wins and 1 draw.

Also having played 5 games apiece, as of Easter Sunday round of games, are Kamuzu Barracks and Mighty Wanderers — who tie on 10 points and are separated on 3rd and 4th positions respectively by goal difference.

KB, from 3 wins; 1 draw and 1 loss, have a goal difference of 4 — having scored 5 and conceded 4 — while the Nomads goal difference is 3 from 7 scored and 4 conceded (also from 3 wins; 1 draw and 1 loss).

Ekwendeni Hammers are on 5th position while Tigers FC are 6th but both are also tied at 9 points and separated by goal difference of 1 and -1 respectively.

From 6 games of 2 wins, 3 draws and 1 loss, Ekwendeni scored 8 goals against 7 while Tigers FC scored 4 and conceded 5 — also from 6 games of 2 wins, 3 draws and 1 loss.

Also tying on points at 7 as of Easter Sunday, were Dedza Dynamos (7th position); Silver Strikers (8th) and Red Lions (9th). Silver Strikers were expected to play against Dedza Dynamos today (Easter Monday).

If Silver beat Dedza Dynamos today, they will amass 10 points but a draw will keep both tied on points.

Others tying at 6 apiece are Civil Service FC (10th position) and Moyale (11th) while Sable Farming are 12th with 5 points.

Another pair to tie — at 3 points apiece — are Rumphi United (13th) and Karonga United (14th) while Mafco FC are 15th (2 points) with TN Stars being the last on the ladder at 16th with 1 point.

Meanwhile, in midweek (Wednesday) Mafco FC date TN Stars at Chitowe while Red Lions are up against Blue Eagles while Nyasa Big Bullets are back on the field on Saturday when they travel up North to meet Karonga United at Karonga Stadium.

Other games on Saturday are Ekwendeni Hammers v Civil Service FC at Mzuzu Stadium; Tigers FC v Dedza Dynamos at Mpira Stadium and Mafco FC v Moyale at Chitowe.

Sunday’s fixtures are Blue Eagles v Silver Strikers at Nankhaka; Rumphi United v Civil Service FC at Rumphi Stadium; Mighty Wanderers v Kamuzu Barracks at Kamuzu Stadium; TN Stars v Red Lions at Kasungu Stadium.