Defending champs Bullets drop 2 points in 2-2 draw with Silver; Yet to lose match in 2022 TNM Super League season

By Duncan Mlanjira

Silver Strikers came from behind twice to force a 2-2 draw against Nyasa Big Bullets at home, Silver Stadium on Sunday as the defending champions’ lead on the TNM Super League is reduced by two points.

The People’s Team’s team lead the table with 57 points, eight points ahead of runners-up Blue Eagles, who lost 0-1 against Ekwendeni Hammers also on Sunday.

On third place are Kamuzu Barracks with 48 points, who drew 0-0 with 4th-placed Mighty Wanderers (47 points).

The top eight — to compete in the glamorous Airtel Top 8 Cup, is currently for Moyale (5th with 40 points); Mafco (6th with 39 points); Silver Strikers (7th with 39 points) and Dedza Dynamos (8th with 36 points).

Relegated teams are Sable Farming (14th with 13 points); Mponela (15th with 12 points) and Dwangwa United on 16th with 11 points.



Despite his team being on 7th position, Silver’s Chawanangwa Kaonga goal in the 2-2 draw with Bullets alongside Patrick Macheso, made him joint top goal scorer with 12 goals alongside Nyasa Big Bullets’ Babatude Adepoju.

First to score was Bullets’ player of the moment, Anthony Mfune while Patrick Mwaungulu sent the defending champions in the lead against after Kaonga’s equalizer.

The honours list for the Golden Boot race is:

12 Goals

Chawanangwa Kaonga (Silver Strikers); Babatude Adepoju (Nyasa Big Bullets)

11 Goals

Raphael Phiri (Moyale)

10 Goals

Muhammad Sulumba (Mighty Mukuru Wanderers)

9 Goals

Zeliat Nkhoma (Kamuzu Barracks)

8 Goals

Patrick Mwaungulu (Nyasa Big Bullets), Mphatso Filimoni (Mafco) and Royal Bokosi (Red Lions)

7 Goals

Charles Chipala & Promise Kamwendo (Dedza Dynamos), George Chaomba (Tigers F.C), Trouble Kajani (Rumphi United), Staine Davie (Silver Strikers) and Peter Katsonga (Mafco)

6 Goals

Anthony Mfune, Hassan Kajoke & Precious Sambani (Nyasa Big Bullets), Gaddie Chirwa & Schumacher Kuwali (Blue Eagles), Wongani Lungu & Gift Chunga (Ekwendeni Hammers), Precious Chiudza (Tigers F.C), Gastin Simkonda (Moyale) and Clement Nyondo (Dedza Dynamos)

5 Goals

Chimwemwe Idana (Nyasa Big Bullets), Christopher Gototo {4 goals with Sable} (Blue Eagles), Isaac Msiska (Ekwendeni Hammers), Lloyd Njaliwa (Moyale), China Chirwa (T N Stars)), Chiukepo Msowoya (Mighty Mukuru Wanderers) and Zikani Sichinga (Mafco)