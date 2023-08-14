Defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets reclaim spot at top of 2023 TNM Super League

* Finally cracked resolute Extreme FC side that gave them a headache in FDH Bank Cup

* Two points ahead of Silver Strikers (second place) and Chitipa United (3rd), who share 32 points but are separated by goal difference

By Duncan Mlanjira

A week after Nyasa Big Bullets sweated to earn a place in the semifinals of the FDH Bank Cup against Extreme FC in Lilongwe, the Peoples Team finally cracked the resolute side with a 3-0 TNM Super League win at Kamuzu Stadium on Sunday.

The league defending champions have now reclaimed their top spot of the 2023 season with 34 points from 17 games — two points ahead of Silver Strikers (second place) and Chitipa United (3rd), who share 32 points but are separated by goal difference.

Big Bullets scored through Patrick Mwaungulu in the 24th minute followed by Yamikani Fodya’s penalty spot kick in the 75th and Anthony Mfune (80′) to bag all full points.



This was unlike at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe in the FDH Bank Cup semifinal when the Bullets were stunned when Extreme FC’s Gregory Mwase scored after 21 minutes and when on to defend perfectly up to just a minute to the final whistle — when Ephraim Kondowe netted the equaliser.

Bullets, who are also the defending champions of FDH Bank Cup, went on to win 4-2 in post-match penalties.

Meanwhile, Dedza Dynamos beat Chitipa United 1-0 through a goal scored from a penalty by Clement Nyondo; Blue Eagles drew 2-2 with Bangwe All Stars (Schumacher Kuwali and Robert Gomez Saizi for Eagles and Richard Lapson and Emmanuel Lino for Bangwe) while Red Lions beat Silver Strikers 1-0 through James Brown Gondwe.

The win propelled Dedza Dynamos to 7th place from 10th with 22 points while Red Lions have displaced the team they have beaten, Blue Eagles to move to safe 13th as the cops of Nankhaka get the relegation red spot of 14.

They are separated by 1 point, 18 for Red Lions and 17 for the Blue Eagles. The other two relegation red spots are occupied by Mighty Tigers (15th) with 15 points and Extreme FC 16th) — both from their 17 matches played.

Mighty Wanderers, who did not play over the weekend having been fixed with midweek match in which they drew 1-1 with Red Lions on Wednesday at Kamuzu Stadium, are 4th with 29 points while Kamuzu Barracks are 5th (25 points), sharing with Ekwendeni Hammers but goals separate them.

Nyasa Big Bullets have now opened their serious intent to defend their title TNM Super League for the 5th consecutive title but still they will have their eyes over their shoulders for the second round.

If they win this year’s title, it will be their 16th since the inception of the top flight league — as they were the inaugural champions in 1986 when formerly named Bata Bullets — followed by 1991, 1992, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2020-21, 2022.

Silver Strikers follow at 8 (1993, 1994, 1996, 2008, 2010, 2011–12, 2012-13 and 2013.

Mighty Wanderers won it six times (1990, 1995, 1997, 1998, 2006 and 2017); ESCOM United twice (2007, 2010–11); and once by Admarc Tigers (1989); Civo United ((1987); MDC United (1988); Kamuzu Barracks (2016).

Interestingly, none has beaten the record as top goalscorer since Big Bullets former striker, Ganizani Malunga who scored 28 in 2002/03 season while Mighty Wanderers’ former player Aggrey Kanyenda came close with 26 in 2005-06 as well as Heston Munthali then for MDC United with 24 in 2001/02.

The Bullets’ Hassan Kajoke and Silver’s Khuda Muyaba hit the net 21 times — 2020-21 for Kajoke and 2019 for Muyaba.

Their 2022 runners-up are Blue Eagles with 2016 champions Kamuzu Barracks on third place; Mighty Wanderers finished 4th position and Silver Strikers on 5th.

MAFCO and Dedza Dynamos are through to the with all qualifying after post-match penalties as all their games ended in stalemate after 90 minutes.