Defending champions Bullets on collision course with rivals Wanderers in Round of 16 FDH Bank Cup 2024

* Bullets are away against Bangwe All Stars while Mighty Wanderers will be hosted by Southern Region Football League side, Cobbe Barracks

* Current TNM Super League leaders, Silver Strikers will be away up against former top flight league side, Blue Eagles

* As Karonga United, Mzuzu City Hammers, Creck Sporting, FOMO FC date fellow TNM Super League sides

By Duncan Mlanjira

The draw for the Round of 32 of the FDH Bank Cup 2024 held today at Mpira Village alongside that of the Round of 16, has set reigning champions Nyasa Big Bullets on collision course with arch rivals Mighty Wanderers if both win their Round of 32 encounters.

Ahead of the draw, the top eight TNM Super League teams — as per the log table of Sunday, June 23 — namely: Silver Strikers, Mighty Wanderers, Kamuzu Barracks, Mzuzu City Hammers, Nyasa Big Bullets, Clerk Sporting Club, Moyale Barracks and Civil Service United, were seeded in the sense that they will not face each other.

Thus Bangwe All Stars, who are currently on 14th place of the league season, will host the FDH Bank Cup 2023 champions, Nyasa Big Bullets while Mighty Wanderers will be away to Southern Region Football League side, Cobbe Barracks.

Current TNM Super League leaders, Silver Strikers — who are team of the moment — will be away up against former top flight league side, Blue Eagles of which if they will will face winners of Simbi FC v Santhe Admarc (both from the lower league side of the Central Region).

There will be an all-Super League encounter between Karonga United and Mzuzu City Hammers while the other top 8 sides, as of Sunday, are Kamuzu Barracks at home against Iponga FC from the North with Civil Service United v Chihame All Stars (North).

There will also be an interesting encounter between two TNM Super League debutantes — Creck Sporting from Lilongwe against Mulanje-based FOMO FC as well as an all-Super League encounter between Karonga United and Mzuzu City Hammers, both from the North.

Chitipa United will face Northern League team, Raiply FC; Nyambadwe United (South) hosting Dedza Dynamos while Mitundu Baptist (Centre) up against Mighty Tigers with Moyale Barracks meeting Chintheche United.

The full Round of 32 fixtures are (North, South, Centre denotes lower league sides):

1. Blue Eagles v Silver Strikers

2. Civil Service United v Chihame All Stars (North)

3. Kamuzu Barracks v Iponga FC (North)

4. Creck Sporting v FOMO FC

5. Bangwe All Stars v Nyasa Big Bullets

6. Cobbe Barracks (South) v Mighty Wanderers

7. Moyale Barracks v Chintheche (North)

8. Karonga United v Mzuzu City Hammers

9. Soccer Rangers (South) v MAFCO FC

10. Ndirande Stars/Ekhaya FC (both South) v Baka City

11. Sporting FC v Lube Masters (both North)

12. Chitipa United v Raiply FC (North)

13. Nyambadwe United (South) v Dedza Dynamos

14. Mitundu Baptist (Centre) v Mighty Tigers

15. Simbi FC v Santhe Admarc (both Centre)

16. MMF Marine (South) v Ntcheu Warrior (Centre).

The quarterfinals, whose draw will be done after the Round of 16 alongside the semifinals, on the dates to be announced, is as follows:

1. Ndirande Stars/Ekhaya FC/Baka City v Creck Sporting/FOMO FC

2. Blue Eagles/Silver Strikers v Simbi FC/Santhe Admarc

3. Mitundu Baptist/Mighty Tigers v Civil Service United/Chihame All Stars

4. Kamuzu Barracks/Iponga FC v Soccer Rangers/MAFCO FC

5. Karonga United/Mzuzu City Hammers v Nyambadwe United/Dedza Dynamos

6. Moyale Barracks/Chintheche v MMF Marine/Ntcheu Warrior

7. Cobbe Barracks/Mighty Wanderers v Bangwe All Stars/Nyasa Big Bullets

8. Sporting FC/Lube Masters v Chitipa United/Raiply FC

Meanwhile, the dates of the fixtures will be duly announced for the tournament that has a lot at stake as the sponsorship package was increased from K120 million to K150 million with the champions to receive the lion’s share of K35 million — up from the K30 million that the 2023 edition champions Nyasa Big Bullets received.

The inaugural tournament’s sponsorship package was at K90 million before being pushed to K120 million.

The main highlight for the 2023 season was Nyasa Big Bullets becoming the first team to defend the title after seeing off MAFCO FC 3-0 at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

The past edition also saw quite a number of players coming up — one of them is the Discovery of the Tournament from Santhe Admarc, goalkeeper, Zahaya Malithano.

Outstanding performances in the 2023 season had the champions Nyasa Big Bullets’ midfielder, Patrick Mwaungulu named Player of the Tournament while his teammate Hassan Kajoke won the Golden Boot award having scored four goals — with Mighty Wanderers goalkeeper William Thole winning the Golden Glove award.