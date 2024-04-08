Debutantes Creck Sporting take lead of 2024 TNM Super League season

* They are followed by last season’s runners-up Silver Strikers, who beat Chitipa United 2-0 on Saturday



* Another debutante FOMO are on 4th after beating Bangwe All Stars 1-0 at Mulanje Park on Saturday

By Duncan Mlanjira

After one match each played in the opening Week 1, newly-promoted from the Central Region League, Creck Sporting have taken the lead of the 2024 TNM Super League season having beaten seasoned Mighty Tigers 3-1 at Nankhaka in Lilongwe on Sunday.

The rookies scored through Hadji Wali (27th); Dalitso Nahipa (32′) and Masambero Kalua (45’) to lead 3-0 by half time while Mighty Tigers replied through Babangida Ishaya in the 57th.

They are followed by last season’s runners-up Silver Strikers, who beat Chitipa United 2-0 on Saturday and the two are separated by goals scored for.

Last season’s 13th-placed Moyale Barracks are third after beating Mafco 2-1 followed by another debutante FOMO on 4th — who beat Bangwe All Stars 1-0 at Mulanje Park on Saturday through a goal scored by Hassan Luwembe.

Karonga United are 5th after beating rookies Baka City 1-0 at Karonga Stadium on Sunday while defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets, who drew 1-1 with Dedza Dynamos on Saturday are on 8th position.

Last year’s third placed Mighty Wanderers are 10th having drawn 1-1 with Kamuzu Barracks at Kamuzu Stadium on Sunday when Christopher Kumwembe scored in the 29th only for the Lilongwe-based military side to equalise in the 72nd through Zeliat Nkhoma — to take home a point that earned them the 9th position.

At the bottom are Civil Service United (14th), who lost 0-1 to Mzuzu City Hammers; Mighty Tigers (15th) and Chitipa United (16th) — who were sensation last season finishing 4th.

So the race is on to dethrone defending champions, Nyasa Big Bullets, who won the title last year for the 5th consecutive seasons — their 17th since the top flight league was formed in 1986.

Last season, they won a historic quadruple — the TNM Super League, FDH Bank Cup, Castel Challenge Cup, the Airtel Top 8 as well as the season opener, the FAM NBS Bank Charity Shield 2023.

They have also won this year’s FAM NBS Charity Shield after beating Silver Strikers through post-match penalties.

Just like last year, when he kept changing his First XI, Kalisto Pasuwa — who was voted Coach of the Year from the SULOM Awards and Non-Citizen Sports Personality of the year by Malawi Sport Awards — started with a changed side from the side that won the FAM NBS Charity Shield 2024 against Silver on Saturday.

He started with Gomezgani Chirwa, Lloyd Aaron, Patrick Mwaungulu, Lanjesi Nkhoma and Kenyan Clyde Senanji — replacing them with Nickson Nyasulu, Yamikani Mologeni, Blessings Mpokera, Babatinde Adepoju and Precious Phiri.

But the defending champions were dealt a massive blow when Maxwell Phodo got injured but his replacement Ephraim Kondowe in the 25th minute, made an instant impact — picking up from his last season’s top form — when he tapped in from a rebound 12 minutes later after Mwaungulu’s long range strike was fumbled by goalkeeper Donnex Mwakasinga.