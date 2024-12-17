Death toll rises to 7 from effects of moderate tropical storm CHIDO

* As numbers of affected households increase to 7,721 households, representing approximately 34,741 people

By Duncan Mlanjira

The death toll from the effects of the moderate tropical storm CHIDO has risen to 7 from two recorded earlier yesterday that include 16 injuries so far, reports Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) in its second update issued this morning.

Also increased are numbers of affected households from 1,800 to 7,721, representing approximately 34,741 people.

This is from fresh preliminary reports DoDMA has received from District Councils on damages caused by CHIDO in Balaka, Blantyre, Blantyre City, Chikwawa, Chiradzulu, Kasungu, Lilongwe City, Lilongwe District, Machinga, Mangochi, Mchinji, Mulanje, Mwanza, Neno, Ntcheu, Phalombe, Salima, Thyolo, Zomba City and Zomba District.

Salima registered three deaths whereas Kasungu, Machinga, Blantyre and Lilongwe Districts have each recorded one death.

Meanwhile, DoDMA says, in collaboration with various humanitarian partners and councils, it is facilitating the provision of relief assistance to affected households.

“In addition, following the declaration by the Department of Climate Change & Meteorological Services (DCCMS) that moderate tropical storm CHIDO exited the country and posed no further threat, DoDMA has with immediate effect decommissioned all search and rescue (SAR) operations; having ealier deployed them in areas at risk.

“The department further extends its appreciation to various humanitarian partners, non-governmental organisations, councils, government departments, ministries and agencies; the media and the general public for their vigilance and support towards preparatory and anticipatory actions when the cyclone loomed.”

Commissioner for Disaster and Management Affairs, Charles Kalemba assures the general public that they would be “duly informed on any developments regarding the effects of CHIDO and any related developments”.

Yesterday, the DCCMS reported that CHIDO, that influenced strong winds and heavy rainfall over the country, had exited Malawi and at that position, it no longer had influence over Malawi.

In the final update, DCCMS assured the public that it will continue to monitor the movement and strength and potential impacts of any developing storms and cyclones in the South West Indian Ocean region and advise accordingly.