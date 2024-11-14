Deafening silence on the part of Government over acts of violence against opposition protesters—AACC economic justice champion, Rev. Maulidi

* The violence is not just unwelcome development, but hostile and distressing as the country is preparing for the 2025 tripartite elections

* The government, through the right authority agencies, such as the police, should have been quick to respond to the violence by condemning it and having the culprits brought to book

By Duncan Mlanjira

All-Africa Conference of Churches (AACC) economic justice & accountability champion in Malawi, Rev. Baxton Maulidi has added more to the distress of yesterday’s acts of violence in Lilongwe — and describes as apprehension by the Government’s “deafening silence in not condemning the sad development”.

He is reacting to the reports that was perpetrated by unidentified people in Lilongwe, suspected to be supporters of Malawi Congress Party (MCP), saying it was expected of the government to condemn what happened and bring the culprits to face the law.

The AACC economic justice & accountability champion in Malawi joined other concerned entities that include Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP)-Blantyre Synod (through the Church & Society Programme); Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR) and Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) in condemning yesterday’s blatant acts of violence.

Rev. Maulidi was incredulous that it was expected of the authorities, through the law enforcement, to have commented on the acts of violence but they have remained quiet — and described the silence as “deafening”.

“The violence is not just unwelcome development, but hostile and distressing as the country is preparing for the 2025 tripartite elections,” he said. “What message is this development spreading to other masses across the country?

“The government, through the right authority agencies, such as the police, should have been quick to respond to the violence by condemning it and having the culprits brought to book.

“I mean, most of the faces captured in the pictures and videos that circulated on social media were clearly visible and identifiable, yet they seem to have gone scot-free.”

The AACC economic justice & accountability champion thus asks Malawians not to reciprocate the violence but to go and register in readiness for the 2025 elections — “because the right to vote is a precious right”.

Images of the violence were awash on social media the whole of yesterday that disrupted business in the streets of Lilongwe and in some videos, the police were captured firing tear gas, not at the people who carried panga knives, catapults and other weapons, but even passers-by found in the streets.

One video circulated prior to Wednesday captures the weaponry of panga knives and catapults, that looked recently bought, while voice-overs blatantly warned that they were targeting the opposition not to attempt their vigil protest at Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) offices to force the resignation of chairperson Justice Annabel Mtalimanja.

While CHRR director Michael Kaiyatsa asked that the police need to identify those responsible, as failing to do so may weaken public trust in the police and reinforce concerns that law enforcement might be biased or ineffective, Malawi Police spokesperson Peter Kalaya responded to the media saying they have not received any reports of injuries or property damage related to this event.

He is quoted as saying the police officers continue to perform their regular duties in the city but the pictures are awash that while the police may not have received reports of injuries or property damage related to the event, with some captured of the police engaging in running battles with the public.

Malawi24 reported yesterday and posted on its online a picture of a man being viciously attacked and left injured after being targeted by a group of youths from Msundwe while he was going about his business in the heart of Lilongwe.

“The assailants, who were reportedly hired to disrupt the ongoing protests, seemed to have mistaken the man for a protestor,” said the report. “He was subsequently rushed to Kamuzu Central Hospital for medical attention.”

Despite being a bystander with no involvement in the demonstrations, reports Malawi 24, the man found himself caught in the violent wave sweeping through the capital.

“The youths, identified as being from Msundwe, are suspected to have been hired by parties aiming to intimidate those involved in the protests, which were organised by opposition groups and civil society organizations.

“Investigations have shown that the man was not part of the protest group but was simply carrying on with his daily activities. It appears that he became an unfortunate victim of the growing political violence, with the attackers targeting anyone they suspected to be a protestor.

“This incident highlights the rising dangers of political violence in Malawi, where innocent civilians are increasingly finding themselves caught in the crossfire of partisan conflicts.

“Attacks like these not only undermine peace and stability but also threaten the fundamental rights of individuals to go about their business without fear of harm.”

Malawi24 further indicates that the assault “has sparked outrage across the city, with calls for justice and an end to the culture of political violence”.

“This disturbing event serves as a stark reminder that, in any democracy, violence and intimidation should never be tolerated as a means of expressing political views,” reported Malawi24.

What has happened is in sharp contrast to the statement MCP secretary general, Richard Chimwendo Banda made end of September, urging supporters of the party to refrain from retaliating against alleged violent actions of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Chimwendo Banda quickly addressed a media briefing at the MCP Headquarters in Lilongwe, where he emphasised the party’s commitment to peace over violence — highlighting that President Lazarus Chakwera and the entire MCP prohibits any form of violence by party members.

Government’s Malawi News Agency (MANA) reported from the press briefing, quoting Chimwendo Banda as asserting: “If I receive reports of any party member engaging in inappropriate language, I will take immediate action without waiting for the party’s intervention.”

The report further quoted Chimwendo as emphasising that the MCP embraces unity, as demonstrated in the recent rally in the Northern Region, which was free of violence.