DCCMS enhances World Meteorological Organisation’s ‘Early Warnings for All’ initiative by launching quarterly The Zanyengo E-newsletter

By Duncan Mlanjira

The Department of Climate Change & Meteorological Services (DCCMS) has launched a quarterly publication named The Zanyengo E-newsletter aligning itself to this year’s theme of the commemoration of the World Meteorological Day, ‘Closing the Early Warning Gap Together’.

The preface of the inaugural publication of March 2025, — to be accessed on https://www.metmalawi.gov.mw — DCCMS’ Director, Dr. Lucy Mtilatila, says the global theme is a call to action that speaks directly to DCCMS’ mission.

“This publication marks a significant step forward in our commitment to keeping the public, stakeholders and partners informed about our ongoing efforts in climate and weather services across Malawi,” she says.

“Through this platform, we aim to share insights, updates, and highlights from our department, fostering a deeper understanding of our pivotal role in national development and resilience-building.

This year’s World Meteorological Day theme was mooted along the global body’s initiative, ‘Early Warnings for All’ initiative, which has made significant progress “in saving lives, protecting livelihoods and strengthening community resilience” — as attested to by World Meteorological Organisation’s president, Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous.

“As we reflect on this global theme, it also provides a fitting backdrop for the launch of this newsletter,” says Mtilatila in the preface. “In a world where timely and accurate information can mean the difference between safety and disaster, communication is key.

“This newsletter is one of the ways we aim to bridge the information gap — bringing you closer to the work we do, the progress we make, and the challenges we face.

“By sharing regular updates, we hope to increase awareness, build trust and strengthen collaboration with all our stakeholders, including policymakers, development partners, researchers, the media, and the general public.”

The inaugural edition, has stories that highlight DCCMS recent activities, achievements, and initiatives — including the commemorations of World Meteorological Day that took place at Machinga Teachers College on Friday, March 11.

The publication also highlights capacity-building efforts and innovations in data collection and dissemination, which were compiled by “dedicated and hard working DCCMS staff nationwide [who] are excited to share DCCMS’ journey with the public”.

“We hope this newsletter serves as a bridge between DCCMS and the communities we serve, promoting transparency, engagement, and a shared commitment to building a climate-resilient Malawi,” concludes Mtilatila.

The inaugural Zanyengo E-newsletter has a report by Alick Chibanthowa on World Meteorological Day commemoration, saying it holds great significance in Malawi serving as a platform to highlight the vital role of meteorology, climate science and water resources in safeguarding lives, property, and the environment.

He highlighted that this year’s theme ‘Closing the Early Warning Gap Together’ underscored the importance of early warning systems and inclusive climate action.

Engaging the youth — tomorrow’s leaders — through dramas, poetry, and music reinforced awareness of climate risks. The event also provided an opportunity for stakeholders to showcase innovations and collaborative efforts in building a weather-ready nation.

The DCCMS plays a pivotal role in global weather prediction by contributing real-time data to international networks such as the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and the SADC Climate Services Centre.

Through participation in global forecasting systems and climate research, DCCMS enhances early warning capabilities, strengthening disaster preparedness and climate resilience across Malawi.

Recent advancements, supported by partners like the World Bank, UNDP and WMO, have revolutionised weather monitoring in the country. Investments in lake buoys, a soon-to-be-installed weather radar, and high-precision models like COSMO are elevating forecast accuracy.

These tools are critical as Malawi faces escalating climate impacts — prolonged dry spells, intensified cyclones, erratic rainfall and rising temperatures — all of which threaten food security, water availability, and infrastructure.

To combat these challenges, initiatives like the Climate Risk and Early Warning Systems (CREWS) are expanding multi-hazard early warnings to protect lives and livelihoods.

Meteorologists are at the forefront of disaster risk reduction, delivering impact-based forecasts that pinpoint vulnerable areas and guide emergency responses. Innovations such as Impact-Based Forecasting and the upcoming weather radar will further refine early warnings for floods, droughts and cyclones.

Public awareness remains a cornerstone of DCCMS’ mission. Through social media campaigns and partnerships with organisations like Save the Children, the department promotes meteorological literacy.

Programs like ‘Weather Kids’ engage school children in climate education, fostering a generation attuned to environmental stewardship.

Local communities are encouraged to participate in weather monitoring by using calibrated instruments like rain gauges and sharing real-time observations.

As Malawi navigates a changing climate, unity in closing gaps — between knowledge and action, technology and communities — will define the nation’s resilience. World Meteorological Day 2025 was a testament to this shared commitment — reports Chibanthowa.