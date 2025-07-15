DCCMS Director Dr. Mtilatila calls for enhanced capacity in weather forecasting

* As a department, we cannot continue doing things the same way we did 20 years ago — we must keep improving and give Malawians the best weather and climate information they deserve

* Which can support livelihoods and drive the country’s economic development—Dr Lucy Mtilatila

By Alick Chibanthowa, DCCMS Media

Department of Climate Change & Meteorological Services (DCCMS), Director Dr Lucy Mtilatila has underscored the urgent need to build capacity in numerical weather prediction as the country continues to experience the impacts of climate change.

Speaking yesterday, July 14, during the official opening of a specialised training workshop in Zomba, Mtilatila emphasised the importance of modernising weather forecasting techniques, monitoring tools and communication systems to match the realities of a changing climate.

She said it was not enough to talk about climate change while still relying on outdated methods: “As a department, we cannot continue doing things the same way we did 20 years ago.

“We must keep improving and give Malawians the best weather and climate information they deserve, which can support livelihoods and drive the country’s economic development,” she said.

The training, supported by the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (NORAD) under the ARCS Project, aims to strengthen the department’s capacity in numerical weather prediction. It is also expected to improve the accuracy and timeliness of forecasts and warnings issued to the public.

Meteorologists taking part in the training are being exposed to a wide range of forecasting tools and techniques — gaining practical experience in interpreting model data, visualising forecast outputs and applying this knowledge to day-to-day forecasting tasks.

Mtilatila added that such efforts are crucial in improving national preparedness and resilience as the country continues to face increasingly unpredictable weather patterns.

This effort is part of the Department’s broader goal to enhance the delivery of accurate weather messages that help communities prepare for changing weather conditions.

Forecasters are expected to improve their seasonal rainfall forecasting skills, as well as their ability to produce short and medium range forecasts and issue timely warnings for severe weather events.

