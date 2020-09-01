Data suggests steady reduction in COVID-19 new cases and deaths; Improvement continue in recovery rate

By Duncan Mlanjira

In his Tuesday’s situation report, co-chairperson of the presidential taskforce on COVID-19, Dr John Phuka said the country’s data suggests that there is steady reduction in the new cases and deaths and improvement continue in the recovery rate.

Dr. Phuka said as of Tuesday, September 1, the COVID-19 recovery rate has surpassed the 60% mark.

In the past 24 hours, Malawi has registered 10 new cases, 260 new recoveries and no new deaths.

All new cases are locally transmitted: six from Lilongwe and four from Blantyre.

on steady reduction in the new cases and deaths and continued improvement in the recovery rate, Dr. Phuka this gives hope that it is possible to win the fight against COVID-19 especially if the public continue to adhere to the prevention measures and seek appropriate care at the right time.

“Chances of one recovering from COVID-19 increases when the disease is identified as early as possible,” he said.

“Therefore, the public should promptly inform the health authorities by calling toll free line 54747 or 929 or other possible means whenever one is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, cough, flu, shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell and tiredness.

“Likewise, those that are primary contacts of the confirmed cases should contact the health authorities for assessment and advise.”

Cumulatively, Malawi has recorded 5,576 cases including 175 deaths and of these cases, 1,126 are imported infections and 4,450 are locally transmitted.

Cumulatively, 3,420 cases have now recovered bringing the total number of active cases to 1,981 and so far conducted 45,622 tests in 45 COVID-19 testing sites of which 117 tests have been done in the past 24 hours of Tuesday evening.