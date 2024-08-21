Daniel Dominic Daka replaces John Bizwick as MRA commissioner general

* His extensive background in legal affairs and tax administration will be invaluable in his new role



* As Douglas Katchomoza appointed as new executive director-corporate services

Maravi Express

Daniel Dominic Daka, a seasoned tax legal practitioner with over 20 years of management experience, has been appointed as MRA commissioner general, replacing John Bizwick, whose contract has expired.

A statement from MRA Corporate Affairs, headed by Steve Kapoloma, says the Board of Directors also appointed Douglas Katchomoza as new executive director-corporate services.

The statement says Daka’s 20 years of management experience and his “extensive background in legal affairs and tax administration will be invaluable in his new role”.

“He assumes this position after serving as director of legal services in the Ministry of Finance since 2022” said the statement from Kapoloma, adding that Katchomoza also brings over 20 years of experience in Customs management.

“His deep understanding of Customs operations and strategic management will greatly benefit MRA as we continue to advance our strategic objectives.

“These appointments underscore the Board’s commitment to drive the organisation forward during this critical period of growth and transformation.

“The Board extends its congratulations to Mr. Daka and Mr. Katchomoza on their new appointments and wishes them every success in their roles. We call upon all stakeholders to extend their full support to these leaders as they work to further the mission and goals of the Malawi Revenue Authority.”