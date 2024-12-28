Dalitso Kabambe voices his views on plane crash investigation report after Archbishop Msusa’s sermon attracted some attention from seemingly bogus faith leaders

* The response from Archbishop Msusa, alongside the broader public sentiment, highlights an essential aspect of democratic society — the right to hold authorities accountable

* Is it not the hallmark of a functional democracy that citizens exercise their freedom of expression, interrogate reports, and demand explanations?

* The anger directed at the Archbishop following his critique of the commission’s findings underscores a significant disconnect between the administration’s narrative and public perception

By Duncan Mlanjira

Following Archbishop Thomas Msusa’s Christmas Eve Mass about his reservations on the outcome of the Commission of Inquiry on the plane crash that killed Vice-President Saulos Chilima and eight others, some individual describing themselves as faith leaders addressed a press conference to discredit the Archbishop’s sermon.

The public deemed some of the individuals as bogus religious people after they vehemently refused to disclose which faith groups they belong to when the journalists they addressed to asked so.

Social media was awash with pictures of the individuals, clearly showing some of them as having direct connections with the current government administration of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Kabambe shares his views on the June 10 plane crash: “In the aftermath of the tragic Chikangawa plane crash, a myriad of challenges have emerged for this administration charged with addressing the crisis.

“This event, marked by loss and sorrow, has revealed significant flaws in crisis management and communication strategies, leading to a broader public discourse about accountability, transparency, and governance.

Failures in crisis management

“The sequence of events following the tragic incident indicates a strategic oversight within the administration. It appears that the key decision-makers took a reactive rather than proactive approach to managing the crisis.

“In a scenario as critical as an aviation disaster, one would expect a thorough interrogation of existing plans, a rigorous assessment of variables, and a robust framework to manage public perception — unfortunately, the evidence suggests otherwise.

“Instead of focusing on systemic failures that allowed the plane to be operational and the ramifications thereof, the administration has prioritised the scapegoating of individuals.

“This strategy not only diminishes the gravity of the situation but also stifles meaningful dialogue about accountability and responsible governance.

Public reaction and accountability

“The response from Archbishop Msusa, alongside the broader public sentiment, highlights an essential aspect of democratic society — the right to hold authorities accountable.

“Is it not the hallmark of a functional democracy that citizens exercise their freedom of expression, interrogate reports, and demand explanations?

“The anger directed at the Archbishop following his critique of the commission’s findings underscores a significant disconnect between the administration’s narrative and public perception.

“While the Archbishop continues to enjoy his freedom of expression, the underlying question remains; why is there such heightened scrutiny of his views? The report generated by the commission may indeed have serious gaps, and citizens have every right to question its integrity and conclusions.

“The highlight of the discontent lies in unanswered questions surrounding operational failures. Why was a plane deemed a ‘death trap’ permitted to navigate our airspace? Who carries the responsibility for its oversight?

Legal and moral implications

“It is essential to establish that criticism of a report does not equate to defamation of those involved in its commission. As long as Archbishop Msusa operated within the law, there is no legal foundation for the barrage of attacks directed at him.

“The freedom to question, to challenge, and to seek clarity is not merely a right; it is an obligation in the face of tragedy.

The very existence of the black box, voice recorder, and transponder raises additional concerns. Answering who decommissioned these critical instruments and why they were not in service, is vital for a transparent inquiry.

“It is not simply about pinpointing blame; it involves uncovering systemic failures that led to this catastrophic event and preventing future occurrences.

The path forward

“As the administration grapples with the ongoing fallout from the Chikangawa plane crash, it faces a crucial moment in its capacity to rebuild public trust and credibility.

“Embracing accountability, fostering transparent communication, and engaging in constructive dialogue with all stakeholders — including those criticizing the administration — will be vital.

“Healing, as noted, is a process that cannot be forced. The public yearns for genuine engagement, not platitudes. For the government, the path forward lies in recognising the strengths of civil society; it should not shy away from rigorous scrutiny.

“Instead of dismissing critique as mere dissent, fostering a culture where constructive criticism is welcomed can catalyze much-needed reforms in governance and safety protocols.

“Only then can the shadow of this tragedy begin to lift, allowing healing to take root within a concerned and engaged public,” said Kabambe.

Meanwhile, Archbishop Msusa of the Blantyre Archdiocese says he does not regret the message he delivered on the Christmas Eve Mass about his reservations on the outcome of the Commission of Inquiry.

He told Zodiak Broadcasting Corporation (ZBSNews) that he did not anticipate that his message would attract such attention from religious groups, politicians, and the government, adding he is happy that it has acted as an icebreaker to free speech.

He further is reported as saying while he welcomes constructive criticism, he hopes that relevant authorities will act on the reservations being expressed by various quarters on the outcome of the inquiry.

“In that Christmas Eve Mass, I indicated that I was not satisfied with the report,” he told ZBSNews. “I am surprised in a positive way to see that every person, young and old, from different walks of life, is debating my message. I’m very happy because the debate is part of their healing process.”

He also is reported to have asked Malawians to debate his message with respect by not attacking each other but discussing the issue in a positive way.

