Daggers drawn as namesakes and former team colleagues face each other in Airtel Top 8 2025

* Last year, I was a losing coach in the final — I want to change that this time and take the cup back to Blantyre—Peter Mponda

* We feel this is our opportunity to change the narrative and the players know the importance of this match—Peter Mgangira

* As Nyasa Big Bullets and Silver Strikers will meet for the 5th time in the Airtel Top 8 in which the People’s Team have triumphed in all four including two final matches

There is also a lot to play for in tomorrow’s Airtel Top 8 2025 final at Bingu National Stadium as the focus will be if Nyasa Big Bullets coach, Peter Mponda will beat his former club, Silver Strikers against his namesake and former technical panel colleague, Peter Mgangira.

On facing his former club, with whom he lost in the final of the Airtel Top 8 2024 by the very team he is now coaching, Mponda told Bullets Media that “it feels good” as he is happy with how Bullets have progressed since he took over.

“There has been improvement, but what we now need is consistency,” he is quoted as saying by Bullets Media. “Last year, I was a losing coach in the final — I want to change that this time and take the cup back to Blantyre.”

On the team’s preparations, Mponda said: “We have now excuses — we’ve done our work both psychologically and on the training pitch. I have all the players available and ready for selection, and as coach, that gives me a possible headache— but overall, everything is looking good.

On whether Bullets are favourite to retain the title, Mponda was modest, saying: “If anything, the odds are in Silver’s favour. They’ve had a more settle squad — only Chimwemwe Idana has left.

“For us, we lost several players and we are rebuilding almost from scratch. Of course, we’re still getting results and playing good football, but we’re not quite where we want to be yet.

“That said, I’m proud of the team and how they’ve been performing. Just being in a final itself is a motivation enough for the players who have worked hard to get to this stage.

“I don’t think they would want to let this opportunity slip away, they understand the significance of this game and the pressure that comes with it — they are ready.”

His namesake, coach Mgangira told Silver Strikers Media that this will be an opportunity for the Bankers to change the narrative, having lost twice in the final against the same opponent.

“The team is ready for the final though we have a few injuries,” he is quoted as saying. “Regardless of the results against Bullets in the past games, we are confident of getting a result come Sunday.

“The players know the importance of this match, there are medals and a prize money at stake. The good thing is the majority of the players we have, have what takes to take the game home,” said the gaffer who will miss the services of captain Chikondi Kamanga, Precious Sambani, and Festus Duwe.

Nyasa Big Bullets and Silver Strikers have met four times before in the Airtel Top 8 in which the People’s Team have triumphed in all four including two final matches.

Thus the two teams present tomorrow’s final as two sides that are familiar foes in domestic football and, by far, they are the most successful teams in the competition that was launched in 2017 — the Bullets winning it three times (2021, 2023 and 2024), while Silver Strikers clinched the inaugural championship and in 2019.

The other winners are Blue Eagles, who clinched it in 2018 and Mighty Wanderers in 2022, who were ousted from the competition right at the very first rounds of two legs.

The first time Silver and Bullets first met was in the inaugural Airtel Top 8 edition when Silver knocked Bullets out of following a 1-0 victory on aggregate — through Victor Limbani’s goal in the first leg at Bingu as the second leg ended goal-less at Mulanje Park.

Then, Silver went on to win the competition after beating Mighty Wanderers 10-9 on post-match penalties at Bingu and in 2022, they also met in the semi-final but also won by the People’s Team 3-1 at Kamuzu Stadium

Silver and Bullets first met in the final in which the People’s Team triumphed 5-3 on post-match penalties after 1-1 stalemate in regulation time at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

Tomorrow’s encounter will be a repeat of the 2024 Airtel Top 8 final in which Nyasa Big Bullets triumphed 1-0 courtesy of Ernest Petro’s goal at the same venue.

Thus there is also a lot to play for tomorrow as the Bullets will go into the final as the most successful team with three Airtel Top 8 titles and on the other hand, Silver will be looking for their third title having made history by winning the inaugural edition in 2017 when they beat Wanderers and defeating Karonga United 1-0 in 2019, courtesy of Khuda Muyaba’s goal at Bingu.

The Bullets will make their fifth consecutive Airtel Top 8 final appearance since 2021 — but overall, this will be their appearance since 2017 in which the People’s Team have lost twice in the final in 2018 — 0-1 to Blue Eagles before a 3-5 loss on post-match penalties to Wanderers in 2022.

On the other hand, this will be Silver’s second consecutive final appearance and fifth overall since its inception in which Silver have lost twice in the Airtel Top 8 decider.

Currently, Binwell Katinji, Levison Maganizo, Duncan Nyoni, and Chisomo Mpachika are the only players who featured in the first edition that won the inaugural cup after beating Mighty Wanderers at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

Ahead of the encounter, midfielder Festus Duwe leads the scoring chart with three goals he scored in the quarterfinal phase against Moyale Barracks at Silver Stadium and in the return leg at Rumphi Stadium.

Duwe also won two Player of the Match (Dolo Wa Match) in the two legs but he is ruled out of taking part in the final while eight of players have taken part in all the games played in this this edition— goalkeeper George Chikooka; defenders Nickson Mwase, McDonald Lameck, Maxwell Paipi, Dan Sandukila; midfileders Festus Duwe, Uchizi Vunga and Chikondi Kamanga have all played three games each.

Silver Strikers qualified for the final of the tournament after beating crosstown rivals, Civil Service while in the quarterfinal stage, the Bankers won 1-0 home and 3-1 away against Moyale Barracks. The Bullets defeated Karonga United in the semis.—Content by Bullets Media, Silver Strikers Media & FAM Media; edited by Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express