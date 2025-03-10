Cyclone Jude still moving westwards towards southern Malawi but at a reduced speed of 15km/hr

The current satellite image and projected path

* Its centre is in Mozambique at a distance of about 322km from Phalombe

* However, the leading edge of the cyclone has already reached Malawi

By Duncan Mlanjira

In its latest update, the Department of Climate Change & Meteorological Services (DCCMS) says tropical cyclone Jude is still moving westwards towards southern Malawi at a reduced speed of 15km/hr and now has a centre pressure of 988hPa.

Its centre is in Mozambique at a distance of about 322km from Phalombe; however, the leading edge of the cyclone has already reached Malawi.

The DCCMS says currently, projections have maintained that parts of Southern Region of Malawi will be impacted the most by the cyclone Jude.

Areas forecasted to be highly impacted (categorised as category 10) include: Dedza, Salima, Mulanje, Phalombe, Chiradzulu, Thyolo, Zomba, Blantyre, Balaka, Ntcheu, Mangochi, Machinga, Neno, Mwanza, Nsanje and Chikwawa (image above).

The torrential rains that are being experienced will be accompanied by possible damaging winds exceeding with high likelihood of flash flooding in the highlighted areas (red).

The orange color represents category 9 in areas like Lilongwe and Salima while yellow depicts category 5.

In the meantime, DCCMS assures that it will continue to monitor the movement and strength of Cyclone Jude, whose next update is tomorrow, March 11.

“Any possible changes on its impacts on Malawi weather will be communicated to the nation accordingly.”

Meanwhile, DCCMS reiterates its advice to flood-prone and low-lying areas in Southern Region to be on high alert for possible flooding; and that if flooding occurs in their area, they should move to higher ground immediately and follow evacuation orders when issued.

They should also examine buildings to ensure that they can withstand the strong winds; otherwise, it is recommended to avoid weak structures during this period

“Stay away from rivers and streams as may rise rapidly and become dangerous during heavy rains.

“Avoid travelling during stormy weather; if possible, as driving in strong winds can be dangerous.”