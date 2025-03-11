Cyclone Jude currently centered around Phalombe and has significantly reduced its intensity

* The centre pressure is 1001hPa and is moving southwest-wards at reduced speed of 13km/hr



* And still projections have maintained that the Southern Region being the most impact area

By Duncan Mlanjira

In its update on progress of Cyclone Jude, at noon today, the Department of Climate Change & Meteorological Services (DCCMS) reports that it is currently centered around Southern Region’s Phalombe District and has significantly reduced its intensity as the centre pressure is 1001hPa.

The update further says the cyclone is moving southwest-wards at reduced speed of 13km/hr and still projections have maintained that the Southern Region being the most impact area.

The areas forecasted to be highly impacted (category 10) include: Dedza, Salima, Mulanje, Phalombe, Chiradzulu, Thyolo, Zomba, Blantyre, Balaka, Ntcheu, Mangochi, Machinga, Neno, Mwanza, Nsanje and Chikwawa (image above).

The torrential rains will be accompanied by possible damaging winds exceeding with high likelihood of flash flooding in the highlighted areas (red), which started from Monday.

The orange color represents category 9 in areas like Lilongwe and Salima while yellow depicts category 5.

DCCMS assures its continued monitoring of Jude’s movement and strength and any possible changes on its impacts on Malawi weather will be communicated to the nation accordingly — with the next update to be issued at 16h00, today March 11.

Meanwhile, DCCMS reiterates its advice to flood-prone and low-lying areas in Southern Region to be on high alert for possible flooding; and that if flooding occurs in their area, they should move to higher ground immediately and follow evacuation orders when issued.

They should also examine buildings to ensure that they can withstand the strong winds; otherwise, it is recommended to avoid weak structures during this period

“Stay away from rivers and streams as may rise rapidly and become dangerous during heavy rains.

“Avoid travelling during stormy weather; if possible, as driving in strong winds can be dangerous.”