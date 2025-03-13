Cyclone Jude affects 2,527 households in 9 district councils

Tonight’s and tomorrow’s weather forecast

By Duncan Mlanjira

Cyclone Jude, which has moved away from Malawi and no longer poses a significant threat to the country’s weather, has left in its wake about 3,029 people being displaced.

This is reported by the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) in a statement issued today, March 13, from the fresh preliminary reports it has received from councils on impacts of Jude.

DoDMA’s Commissioner for disaster management affairs, Charles Kalemba reports that as at 21h00 yesterday, March 12, Jude had affected nine councils — Nsanje, Neno, Blantyre, Mwanza, Phalombe, Zomba City, Mangochi, Thyolo and Mulanje.

The total number of people affected has increased from 3,600 to 11,370, which is approximately 2,527 households — with Phalombe recording the highest number of affected people at 5,634 followed by Nsanje at 2,007.

In total, 15 people have sustained injuries and out of the total number of affected people, 3,029 have been displaced and six camps have been established to provide shelter.

Kalemba reports further that the national Search and Rescue (SAR) team is still conducting operations following reports of flooding around Thuchila River in Phalombe and capsising of a boat in Ruo River in Nsanje — an incident that led to the missing of three people.

“DoDMA and various humanitarin partners are providing relief assistance to the affected,” says Kalemba. “The general public will be duly informed on any developments regarding Cyclone Jude.

Meanwhile, the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services (DCCMS), while indicating that it is still monitoring the cyclone, reports that Jude has moved away from Malawi and no longer poses a significant threat.

“Although the cyclone is now located in the Mozambique Channel, the DCCMS will continue to monitor its progress closely and provide updates as needed.

“In the coming days, significant rainfall is anticipated in parts of Malawi, particularly the northern highlands, lakeshore areas, and portions of the central region — due to the influence of the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ).

“This locally heavy rainfall may trigger isolated flash floods, especially in northern Malawi. Therefore, the public is strongly encouraged to take necessary precautions, such as avoiding crossing flooded or fast-moving waters.”

The DCCMS further advises the public to stay informed by following daily weather updates from the department to ensure safety from weather-related hazards.

“The DCCMS will continue to monitor the movement, intensity, and potential impact of any developing cyclones in the Southwest Indian Ocean region and issue appropriate advisories.”