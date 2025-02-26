Cyclone Honde develops less than 24 hours ago about 642km from Mozambique coast

Possible track of tropical Cyclone Honde—image courtesy of La-Reunion

By Duncan Mlanjira

A low pressure system in the Mozambique channel, which has been indirectly influencing Malawi weather, has become a tropical Cyclone named Honde less than 24 hours ago, and it is located about 642km from the Indian Ocean to Beira the Mozambique coast.

This is according to an alert by the Department of Climate Change & Meteorological Services (DCCMS), adding that “the Cyclone has a center pressure of 980hPa and is moving south eastwards towards the coast of Madagascar at a speed of 130km/hr”.

“At its current position, Tropical Cyclone Honde, with a south-easterly trajectory towards south of Madagascar, has no direct threat over Malawi but will continue inducing Congo air mass over the country.”

DCCMS assures the public that it will continue updating the nation with any vital information regarding this cyclone — and, meanwhile, reports that locally; “heavy rain with thunderstorms at times is expected to persist mainly over parts of southern and central areas”.

“Therefore, the general public is still advised to stay alert as the threat of flash floods remains high in vulnerable areas of the southern and central areas.”