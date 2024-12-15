Cyclone CHIDO makes landfall over Mozambique to the north of Nacala and has maintained its strength

* Located about 400km away from Malawi border as of midday today with a minimum pressure of 960hPa

* It is expected to continue moving westward towards Southern Malawi at a speed of 22km/h

* Likelihood that its remnants could reach Malawi this evening into the early morning hours of tomorrow, December 16, is now over 95%

By Duncan Mlanjira

In its update released at noon today, the Department of Climate Change & Meteorological Services indicated that severe tropical Cyclone CHIDO made a landfall over Mozambique to the north of Nacala and has maintained its strength.

It was located about 400km away from Malawi border with a minimum pressure of 960hPa and having maximum gusty winds of 195km/hr.

“It is expected to continue moving westward towards Southern Malawi at a speed of 22 km/h,” said the update. “Weather forecasts continue to suggest that CHIDO is expected to significantly weaken before entering Southern Malawi.

“The likelihood that the remnants of tropical Cyclone CHIDO could reach Malawi this evening into the early morning hours of tomorrow, December 16, is now over 95%.”

The Met Department alerts the public that areas on the forecasted path of the Cyclone in Malawi include Mangochi, Machinga, Balaka, Zomba, Mwanza, Neno, Mulanje, Phalombe, Thyolo, Blantyre, Chiradzulu, Ntcheu, Dedza, Nsanje and Chikwawa.

It adds that CHIDO is expected to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds that could be damaging to Malawi from this evening until tomorrow December 16 and that this weather event “may result in infrastructure damage and flash flooding, among other effects”.

The public is thus advised to:

* Move to higher grounds immediately and follow evacuation orders when issued;

* Examine buildings to ensure that they can withstand the strong winds; otherwise, it is recommended to avoid sleeping in weak structures especially tonight;

* Ensure that drainages and waterways are free of obstructions;

* Pay attention to falling trees and power lines;

* Stay away from rivers and streams as may rise rapidly and become dangerous during heavy rains;

* Avoid travelling during stormy weather; if possible, as driving in strong winds can be dangerous.

Next update from the Met Department will be issued tomorrow but for further information, the public is encouraged to contact the Department through Tel: (265) 882 266 579; Fax: (265) -1- 822 215; email: metdept@metmalawi.gov.mw.

More information is on website: www.metmalawi.gov.mw and Facebook page of the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services.

A situation overview by SADC’s Humanitarian & Emergency Operations Centre (SHOC) indicates that about 2.5 million people live in CHIDO’s projected path, including more than 1.7 million people in Mozambique, 440,000 people in Malawi and nearly 370,000 people in the Comoros.

This is according to the automated disaster analysis and mapping (ADAM) by World Food Programme (WFP) that also indicates that the strong wind and heavy rains is likely to generate flooding.

“These devastating wind conditions are exceptional and exceed the intensity of Tropical Kamisy (1984) and can be comparable to historical cyclones such as that of 1934.

SHOC observed that regional and national authorities are issuing advisories, continuing preparedness efforts, and conducting loss and damage assessments in the affected countries.

SHOC has since activated its situation room and is issuing daily updates from yesterday, which includes monitoring official weather updates and impact-based forecasting — while circulating recommendations among its Member States.

This includes closely monitoring official weather updates from their national meteorological centres and relevant authorities, intensifying public awareness and sensitisation campaigns, particularly for those areas at high risk, ensuring the prepositioning of relief supplies (food, water, shelter materials, etc.)

SHOC takes note that Malawi’s Meteorological is on high alert as it is issuing impact-based warnings for affected southern districts expected to be in CHIDO’s path, which are forecast to receive significant impact, including 24 hours rainfall exceeding 50mm, with possibilities of flash floods, strong winds and infrastructure damage.

The Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) has also been mentioned that it is convening daily meetings with yesterday’s agreeing that a centralised emergency operation centre (EOC) be set-up in Blantyre and will be operational from tomorrow.

“The Government has activated the district response coordination mechanism to scale up the preparedness efforts at the district-level,” says SHOC. “All response sectors, including the drone team, have been activated and are in progress of prepositioning key response stocks in strategic areas in southern Malawi.”