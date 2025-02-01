Customs clearing agents already trained to be in common denominator with MRA’s new innovation of e-Tariff system

Commissioner for Customs & Excise, Cornelius Kakwesa

* Simple, efficient and easy platform for clearing of goods and cargo tracking for importers and exporters

* We are committed to ensure that our services are advanced to minimise time spent in using paper manuals

By Duncan Mlanjira

At the launch of the electronic tariff (e-Tariff) system yesterday, Commissioner for Customs & Excise for Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA), Cornelius Kakwesa, assured the country’s importers and exporters that registered clearing agents have already been trained to navigate the new innovation.

Launched at Sunbird Mount Soche Hotel as part of the commemoration of International Customs Day 2025, Kakwesa said the customs clearing agents are at the heart of their operations for major importers — thus training them was the way forward in order to be in a common denominator with each other.

He highlighted that the system is easy to navigate through for services such as rates for customs duty, not just for imports but also exports, an efficient departure from the tedious manual handbooks that MRA customs staff were using.

The innovation is also in line with the theme of the International Customs Day 2025; ‘Customs Delivering on its Commitment to Efficiency, Security, and Prosperity’, and on his part, MRA Commissioner General, Daniel Daka said theme inspires and challenges all “to navigate the dynamic landscape of global trade”.

He was of the belief that the theme resonates well with the industry’s collective mission and also helps to reflect on past achievements as well as on the commitments MRA is making to advance the role of Customs in the economy.

“The 2025 theme urges each one of us to think critically about how we leverage on the tools and instruments provided by the World Customs Organization (WCO) in our quest for enhanced trade facilitation and sustainable economic growth.

“As we embark on this journey, let us commit to transforming these ideals into tangible actions,” he said, adding that efficiency is paramount in achieving their goals.

He went on to highlight specific areas where MRA can make measurable progress, which includes modernising customs procedures, through which “trade is easily facilitated and delays are minimised but we can do more”.

He took cognizance that modernisation of customs procedures have been made possible with the help of the country’s development partners, that include Global Alliance funding the Customs e-Tariff innovation; the World Bank, assisting with cargo scanners, the upgrade of ASYCUDA system and the Southern Africa Trade and Connectivity Project.

Trademark Africa assisted through funding of the data exchange with Tanzania Revenue Authority project; GIZ funded the data exchange with the Zambia Revenue Authority; COMESA, through the European Development Fund, supported with cargo tracking system and smart gates.

The European Union assisted with change management project; African Development Bank Fund assisting with the One Stop Border Post project while Irish Aid funded capacity building trainings.

“To all of you our partners, you have made us proud and our processes easier, receive by my heartfelt gratitude,” Daka said before highlighting some of the innovations that are making MRA be digitally advanced.

They include leveraging non-intrusive inspection tools such as scanners that are used to enhance efficiency without disrupting the legitimate flow of trade — with much room to be explored for more ways to ensure inspections are both thorough and unobtrusive.

On optimising trade processes and partnerships, Daka said this is very crucial because MRA enhances its compliance frameworks with international standards and in the process lead to more robust consultation mechanisms.

“By fostering partnerships with the public and private sectors, we can amplify our efforts in trade facilitation. We are doing well in this area because in recent times we have signed many MoUs including that with the Malawi Bureau of Standards, Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences, Anti-Corruption Bureau — all these have assisted us in facilitation of Trade.”

He added that security forms the backbone of MRA’s operations, saying: “In the current financial year, we fortified our implementation of the SAFE Framework of Standards to Secure and Facilitate Global Trade.

“This is because for us to effectively counteract the illegal movement of goods, Customs must remain vigilant in preventing the transit of prohibited items, including small arms, chemical precursors and others.”

MRA is also taking its part in combating money laundering, saying “by collaborating with tax authorities and Financial Intelligence Units, we can better address trade mis-invoicing and financial crimes that pose significant threats to our national and global security.

“Furthermore, our goal of prosperity hinges on fostering an environment conducive to growth, innovation and entrepreneurship. That would help us collaborate with local businesses and innovation hubs, providing support and guidance for startups navigating Customs procedures.

“This support will lower barriers to market entry for new and innovative industries and in support of the theme for 2025, we must all take proactive actions by showcasing best practices that exemplify our commitment to efficiency, security and prosperity.”

He asked the senior staff present that as they celebrate the International Customs Day, they must also embrace the theme as their guiding star: “Together, I believe we can transform our commitments into impactful actions that would not only benefit our institutions but also stimulate the growth and development of our economy.”