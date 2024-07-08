Customers in Mzuzu blamed for buying from unauthorised street vending spots

* Businesspeople in the designated market pay city fees on daily basis but the street vendors run away from the obligation

* We have been pleading with the City Council for years to relocate these vendors to designated markets for fair business operations amongst all of us

By Maranatha Chima, MANA

Mzuzu City Council has disclosed that it is facing challenges in addressing illegal vending, which has turned almost each and every corner of the city a market place.

However, a businesswoman in Mzuzu City’s main market, Esther Longwe contends that most customers opt to buy from vendors who conduct their trade outside the designated market preferring to purchase from the vendors.

She bemoaned that the businesspeople in the designated market pay city fees on daily basis but the street vendors ply their trade outside to run away from the obligation.

“We have been pleading with the City Council for years to relocate these vendors to designated markets for fair business operations amongst all of us,”she said.

Another business lady, Benedetta Msowoya said most vendors refuse to relocate to designated markets, describing the market sites as not suitable for business.

While a fruit seller along streets, Daniel Msongole, who has done his business for four years, said he takes the risk of having his merchandise confiscated by the City Council because there was no favourable place where he could relocate to with his business.

On his part, chairperson for Mzuzu City Main Market, Alexander Sikwese said efforts by both Council and the markets committee to address the issues have not yielded anything.

When contacted, the Council’s public relations officer, MacDonald Gondwe said the city has the highest population growth rate at almost 5% as compared all the cities in the country — hence the increased number of people venturing into businesses for their livelihoods.

Whilst acknowledging the rampant illegal vending in the city, Gondwe said to reduce pressure on business space, the Council has Mzuzu Main Market and has established Zigwagwa Flea Market and Katawa Market, which he said are underutilised due to illegal vending.

“The problem can be sorted out if illegal vendors relocate to these markets and we are currently strategising on how we can address the situation after several failed attempts,” he said.

“By law, the Council is supposed to confiscate the vendors merchandise and thereafter they are supposed to be prosecuted, but on a humanitarian basis, we usually prioritises contact and dialogue.”