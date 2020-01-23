CSTU disassociates itself from civil servants’ intended country-wide strike

Civil Servants Trade Union (CSTU) has disassociated itself from reports that is asking civil servants to assemble as country-wide demonstrations at Capital Hill Freedom Park in Lilongwe, Katoto Freedom Park in Mzuzu, Blantyre government offices and all district councils across the country.

Civil servants, especially teachers, are frustrated because they haven’t been paid their December salaries and through social media some are asking for this demonstrations.

But in a circular signed by its president Josephy Mdambo and secretary Madalitso Njolomole, CSTU says that it has agreed with government that all civil servants who did not get December 2019 salaries should receive them latest Friday (January 25, 2020).

The circular urges all civil servants that the union has laid down procedures which are supposed to be followed and adhered to when calling for any industrial action by its members.

“This is according to CSTU Constitution and the Recognition Agreement between Government and CSTU,” says the circular.

CSTU then reminds its members that since its 5th Quadrennial Congress in June, 2018, the CSTU leadership has achieved, among others, 100 percent increase of daily subsistence allowances and 70 percent increase on leave grants.

CSTU also says it has negotiated with Government to increase civil servants salaries from an initial 8 percent average increase to 15 percent starting from July 2019 and making sure that all salary arrears accrued due to this increment were paid by November 2019.

It has also introduced civil servants’ health insurance scheme which commenced in February, 2020 and that it has agreed with government to implement promotions for all employees who maintained same position for more that six years.

“This process has delayed mainly because of data cleaning exercise by DHRMD to avoid similar mistakes of promoting dead or retired teachers and police officers as was noted after massive promotions in the 2018/2019 national budget.”

CSTU also says it has introduced a website for easy communication between its secretariat and it members.

“CSTU is therefore advising all its paid up members that in the event that they have concerns which need to be addressed by CSTU leadership of Government, they should use proper channels as stipulated in the CSTU constitution and signed Recognition Agreement between Government and CSTU.

“CSTU leadership is therefore assuring its members that it will continue engaging Government to take responsibility of its employees to make sure there is improved working conditions of all civil servants in Malawi which would result in productivity,” says the circular.