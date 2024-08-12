Creck Sporting maintain 3rd place after both Nyasa Big Bullets and Kamuzu Barracks drew on Sunday

* As Moyale Barracks came from behind through Peter Thuso Ng’ambi in the 45th minute

By Duncan Mlanjira

Creck Sporting thrashed fellow TNM Super League debutantes, Baka City 8-0 on Saturday at Aubrey Dimba Stadium that torpedoed them to third place from 6th with 26 points but it was ahead of 5th-placed Nyasa Bullets, who had 23 points and were meeting Moyale as well as Kamuzu Barracks, who were up against Mighty Tigers, also at 23 points.

But both drew their matches as Moyale Barracks came from behind through Peter Thuso Ng’ambi in the 45th cancelling the defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets’ Maxwell Phodo’s 34 minute goal while Kamuzu Barracks drew 0-0 with Mighty Tigers.

Both now have 24 points with Bullets still on 5th place on better goal aggregate as Kamuzu Barracks take 6th place, one step up and displacing Civil Service United, who beat Chitipa United 4-0 on Saturday but have been pushed to 8th with their 23 points.

Following their 1-0 win through Stain Malata’s 22nd minute goal against 13th-placed FOMO FC, MAFCO have moved from 9th to 7th with 24 points.

Meanwhile, Silver Strikers maintained their lead at the top but after digging deep on Saturday to beat Karonga United 1-0 in 3 minutes of added time through Stain Davie (90+3’).

They are still nine points clear of 2nd-placed Mighty Wanderers, who have 31 points while the Bankers have 40.

There were some interesting results on Saturday that saw Wanderers thrashing Mzuzu City Hammers 8-0 at Kamuzu Stadium as Creck Sporting also beat Baka City 8-0 at Aubrey Dimba Stadium.

Saturday recorded highest 24 goals in 5 matches as the TNM Super League 2024 second round kicked off with a hat trick from Creck Sporting’s George Chaomba (76’, 89’, 90+1’) and the other goals were one each from Harvery Nasiyaya (2’), Arnold Kiyama Son (28’), Yamikani Tambala (46’), Peter Godfrey (59’) and Gift Kadawa (75’).

There were two braces from Wanderers through Isaac Kaliati (18’, 29’) and Clement Nyondo (41’, 55’) with one each from Cameroonian forward Thierry Tanjong Sama (36’); Mphatso Kamanga (67’); Gaddie Chirwa (73’) and Misheck Botoman (89’).

In their 4-0 win against Chitipa United, Civil Service United’ Festus Duwe scored a hat trick (36’, 66’, 90+2), complemented by Blessings Malinda’ 45th minute goal.

Bottom of the table, Bangwe All Stars (14th) recorded their second win of the season by beating Dedza Dynamos 2-1 through goals from James Msowoya (13’) and Felix Demakunde (81’) while the Dynamos consolation was from Ibrahim Sadik (36’).