COVID-19: Nurses suspend boycott from unsafe working environment

Maravi Express

National Organisation of Nurses and Midwives of Malawi (NONM) has advised its membership that after consultation with the Ministry of Health and Population, it has decided to suspend the boycott from unsafe working environment the body institute on April 7.

A statement from NONM president, Shouts Galang’anda Simeza said the organisation has since received information and confirmations from various health facilities that personal protection equipment (PPEs) have been duly delivered and that some facilities will be getting theirs between Sunday 12th and Tuesday 14th April 2020.

It had also been assured that the Ministry of Health has submitted proposals for new risk allowance rates to the Treasury and approvals are expected in the course of the week beginning Monday 13th April 2020.

And that recruitment process for new health workers has commenced and the newly recruited personnel is expected to report at their various duty stations in the course of the week beginning 13th April 2020.

That trainings for COVID-19 prevention have started and are underway at district levels and that the Ministry of Health has engaged development partners such as Plan Malawi and UNICEF to assist in constructing temporary structures to assist in decongesting the wards.

“With the above development, and after extensive consultations, it was resolved that the withdrawal of ourselves be suspended pending conclusion of the processes,” says the NONM president.

“By this, it was resolved that the demand period be extended to Friday, 17th April 2020. Meanwhile, NONM will be observing and monitoring the commitments made by the Ministry in addressing our concerns.

“I wish to put it on record that the withdrawal has not been called off but merely suspended as the authorities work on the commitment.

“The above not withstanding, we call upon all our members to strictly observe safety measures and use their judgement and distance themselves from any situation posing risk to their safety.

“We further call upon the membership to communicate to NONM leadership where safety measures remain unaddressed anytime longer than is reasonable.

“We, therefore, hereby call upon our members to return to their duty stations subject to the above facts,” says the statement.