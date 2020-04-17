COVID-19: MBS recommends five companies to produce hand sanitizers

By Memory Chatonda, MANA

Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS) has recommended specific hand sanitizer products from five manufacturing companies after getting concern on the influx of various types of product on the market.

In a press statement on Friday signed by MBS Director General, Symon Mandala said the recommended safe handsanisers are Handshield, Protecto, Purity and Anti-Gervisanitisers.

The products are from five companies — Ethanol Company Limited, KenChem, Kadora Enterprises, Purity Sanitary Products Company Limited and Charma Chemicals & Distributors.

“MBS noted influx of various types of hand sanitizers on the market and because of this we held a meeting with stakeholders under technical committee responsible for the development of standards for the disinfectants, antiseptics and bleaches to draft Malawi standards for the products,” said Mandala in the statement.

“Following the meeting, manufacturers have been voluntarily bringing samples of hand sanitisers for testing to check conformity with standards.”

Mandala further said MBS is also testing more brands of sanitisers from other suppliers to update the list.

“We wish to entail that the recommended hand sanitizing products have not been certified by MBS since we do not yet have an approved Malawi Standard to use for the certification process.

“Once Malawi is approved, all the products will use MBS Certification Mark,” he said.

Established in 1972 by an Act of Parliament, MBS is mandated to promote metrology, standardization and quality assurance of commodities, among others.