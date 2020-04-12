COVID-19: Malawian Asian Business Community rolls out partial lockdown; violators warned of K500,000 fine

By Duncan Mlanjira

In response to the pressing and urgent need to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Asian Business Community (ABC) of Blantyre, Limbe and Zomba has rolled out a partial lockdown of 14 days that was effected from midnight of Thursday April 9 for a period of 14 days ending April 23.

A statement from ABC COVID-19 Taskforce chairperson Faizal Aboo said the decision came about after extensive discussions and deliberations with business captains, saying it is evident the Asian Business Community is a critical component for the survival of major industries in the country.

The final decision was made to set up deliberate efforts to mitigate the financial loss to the value chain of businesses and the national economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The conditions set for the lockdown to be effected include asking everyone over the age of 53 years to stay within the confines of their home; that all domestic staff over the age of 53 to be given a paid 14 days leave and that all those with existing underlying health conditions to stay within the confines of their home.

“The womenfolk (if not main breadwinners) and children are to remain within the confines of their home, except in the case of emergencies and only the bread winner of the family may leave the house to go to work between 6am till 7pm,” says the statement.

“Non-breadwinners may only go out to get medical supplies, food and essential household items and that restaurants must operate on a delivery or take out basis.”

The Community also asks that no one should leave their home after 8pm till 6am unless in an emergency and based on clear Government of Malawi directives, all places of social gatherings (clubs, bars, shisha lounges) must be closed and restaurants will only offer take away services till 8pm.

The Taskforce also restricted its members not to undertake non-essential travel, such as travelling to Mangochi, Lilongwe or recreational areas for the Easter weekend.

“At respective business work place all necessary precautionary measures such as social distancing, hand washing, wearing of masks and gloves etc must be strictly adhered to.

“The same caution and strict measures apply on returning home from work place.”

The Community strongly warns that any member found violating this partial lockdown without a valid reason, strict action by community elders will be taken against them including a penalty of K500,000.

“Whilst we appreciate that this directive may be challenging for some and may affect our lifestyle in one way or another, it is important to state that we have reached this decision only after lengthy consultations with medical professionals and are doing this in the best interest of us all.

“It gives me great pride to state and thank the business community in maintaining a very low mark up on groceries, essential goods and medical supplies during this pandemic.

“This truly reflects the generosity of the community and I pray that we all will continue to support the vulnerable through in this manner. Given the circumstances we must all be prepared to make sacrifices for everyone’s benefit.

“It is my prayer that everyone will adhere strictly to this directive and together we can overcome this pandemic,” Aboo said.