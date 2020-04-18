COVID-19: Lilongwe NGO Tingathe locally manufacturing face masks

By Andrew Magombo, MANA

In the bid to fight the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic, Lilongwe-based non-governmental organisation, Tingathe is locally manufacturing protective face masks from an African print design.

The masks are made by the alumni of Tingathe’s Vocational Skills Program of Fashion and Design and Tingathe’s co-founder, Aubrey Lindeire said they are working hand in hand with Masks for Malawi (M4M) in mobilising more tailors from inside and outside Lilongwe to manufacture more.

“Together with M4M we continue to work tirelessly in mobilising resources meant to capacitate our tailors to produce as many masks as possible,” said Lindeire, who is also Tingathe’s Programs & Operations Director.

The NGO donated over 200 of the locally manufactured has donated over 200 masks to the local community in Mtandire in Lilongwe.

Lindeire said areas like Mtandire should be prioritised because of their unique dense population factor.

“As Tingathe, it is our primary interest not only to bring awareness to these high-risk areas, but also provide free masks and hand-washing soap in the hope of reducing the spread of the Coronavirus,” he said.

One of the beneficiaries, Maria Kawenga said she felt safe and delighted having a safety tool which helps in containing the spread of the virus.

“I am happy to have a mask that is cost effective and as business women, we are assured of our safety as we go about our business,” she said.

Another recipient, John Daudi — who is a guard by profession — was grateful to Tingathe’s gesture, saying: “I feel protected and I am very happy now that I have a mask which I couldn’t afford to buy.”

The masks were freely given with further instructions on how they can be used and washed for further optimal protection.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), masks are one of the most basic ways of preventing the spread of the virus.

Recently, authorities warned traders to desist from selling medical supplies vital in fighting against the virus at high price after it was observed that prices became exorbitant in many pharmacies.

In Mchinji, World Vision Malawi has taken COVID-19 awareness to rural areas by engaging traditional leaders, members of the clergy and government officials working in the rural communities in cognizance that it is imperative every corner of the society should have access to crucial information on the pandemic.

On Thursday at Waliranji Trading Centre in Traditional Authority Mavwere in Mchinji, faith and development manager for World Vision, Richard Chigwenembe addressee members of Pastors Fraternal, traditional leaders and health personnel from Mchinji District Health Office, saying everyone has a vital role to play in all the efforts towards abating the Coronavirus pandemic.

He said there are misconceptions emanating from beliefs and myths about the pandemic which is being perpetuated by the faith community which they wanted to dispel, this the meeting.

Mchinji District Environment Health Officer, Grace Charles commended World Vision for the initiative, describing it as crucial to preparing the rural masses in the wake of COVID-19.

“This meeting is so crucial to combating the COVID-19 pandemic because whenever these traditional leaders and members of the clergy speak, people listen.

“They will help us take the messages to people that are even harder to reach through other means.”

Charles also dispelled rumours that Mchinji had registered any COVID-19 cases, saying all suspects from whom samples were taken had negative results.

She has since appealed to people in the district to confirm with the health authorities on any rumours making rounds in their areas.—Additional reporting by Owen Zayambika, MANA