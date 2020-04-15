COVID-19: Key economic shutdown household preparations

By Duncan Mlanjira

Following the decree made by President Peter Mutharika on Tuesday, April 14, through Minister of Health & Population, Jappie Mhango that the country will go on a 21-day nationwide lockdown — effective Saturday April 18 as new and stricter measures to contain the further spread of the deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, some social commentators have outlined some key economic shutdown household preparations.

They include stocking up household essentials in bulk to avoid being forced to go out for supplies since most provision service providers will be on shutdown for a good three weeks.

On nutrition, the public is being advised to avoid fast perishable foods that need refrigeration but instead concentrate on stocking up dry foods such as maize mill, rice, spaghetti, pasta, wheat flour, beans, green grams, powdered milk long life milk (that has 5 months expiry), breakfast cereals, etc

Kitchen supplies should include salt, sugar, bottled dry spices, ketchup (12 months expiry), cooking oil, plenty water (drinking & cooking) and keep some water guard.

The public is also encourage to keep in stock Medication such as Paracetamol, anti-diarrhoea meds, Inhalers (for those asthmatic) and other meds for Gout, BP, Diabetes etc as well as menstruation pain meds and functioning First Aid kit

General sanitisation and personal hygiene includes Pads, Vinegar, Jik, Methylated spirit, facemasks, gloves, soap, portable/pocket sanitisers and water (laundry & bathing).

Those who can afford for communications, they should include WiFi prepayment, phones airtime and cable TV prepayment.

For Energy & Light, people should have extra prepaid electricity units, extra gas, extra charcoal, torches (chargeable elec & solar), batteries, candles, matches/lighters and for those with generators to make sure they have extra diesel and also to have cars at full tank.

While electronic cash transfers and purchases are being recommended for finance management, people are also encouraged to keep a float in hard cash and a float on both debit and credit cards.

The public is also encouraged to keep key emergency, hospitals and security contacts, have a good stock of books, board games (chess, droughts, bawo, scrabble, jigsaw puzzles etc and to have drinks for refreshments during idle times.

But in his address, President Mutharika also said the Lockdown may be extended beyond May 9 if circumstances warrant.

The President urged Malawians “to fully comply with the measures because they are for the good of our country [because] currently, Malawi has suffered 2 deaths”.

“As I speak, the United States of America has lost over 23,000 lives; Italy has lost over 20,000 people [and] the United Kingdom has lost over 11,000 lives. Many more countries across the world have lost many lives.

“All our neighbouring countries have Coronavirus cases and lives are being lost. If we are not careful, Malawi can lose up to 50,000 lives. We need to act more now!”

Health Minister Mhango, who is chairperson of the Special Cabinet Committee on COVID-19, says the Lockdown is in pursuant to Disaster Preparedness and Relief Act (Cap 33:05 of the Laws of Malawi), which the President used to announce the Declaration of State of Disaster on 20th March, 2020.

It has also been done through the Declaration of the Coronavirus Disease as a formidable Disease done on 1st April, 2020 by the President in pursuant to the Public Health Act (Cap 34:01 of the Laws of Malawi).

The Minister said the Lockdown will restrict the movement of people in order to minimize the spread of the virus just as several countries globally, including those neighboring Malawi, have already imposed lockdowns which seemingly has worked in curtailing new infections.