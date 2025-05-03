Court orders K500,000 fine on Mangochi resident convicted for assaulting ESCOM employee

Yusuf Ahamadu Mpunga

Mangochi Second Grade Magistrate’s Court has convicted Yusuf Ahamadu Mpunga (46) and fined him K500,000 for unlawfully wounding an employee of Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) following a dispute over an electricity connection on March 24, 2025 at Ndata area.

A report by Mangochi Police Station’s public relations officer, lnspector Amina Tepani Daudi says the court heard through station prosecution officer, Inspector Amos Mwase on that day, the victim, Chipiliro Banda (31) — a electricity linesman based at Mangochi ESCOM branch, was on duty with colleagues, connecting electricity for new customers in the area.

During the exercise, the ESCOM team connected a twin wire from a pole located within the convict Mpunga’s compound and after completing the task and moving on to assist other customers, the convict followed them and accused the team of using his pole without his consent.

Mwase told the court that in a fit of rage, Mpunga grabbed the linesman by the neck and ordered the other ESCOM officials to remove the wire. He proceeded to striker Banda on the head after picking up an ESCOM safety belt from the ground, inflicting two deep cuts.

Out of fear and to save their colleague from further harm, the other ESCOM officials complied and removed the wire.

The matter was then reported to Mangochi Police Station, and the victim was treated as an outpatient at Mangochi District Hospital while the convict was later arrested.

The police report further says in court, Mpunga pleaded not guilty, prompting the state to parade five witnesses who proved the case beyond reasonable doubt.

And in mitigation, the convict apologised to the victim and ESCOM management, pleading for leniency — however, Inspector Mwase dismissed the plea, stressing that the victim is a government employee whose duties often require him to work within private premises, and therefore deserves protection.

He urged the court to impose a custodial sentence and Second Grade Magistrate Joshua Chirambo concurred with the state in his ruling by ordering Mpunga to pay the K500,000 fine, which he paid.

The court further directed that the entire amount be given to the victim as compensation.

Mpunga hails from Mgundaphiri Village, Traditional Authority Mponda, in Mangochi District.