Côte d’Ivoire confers CAF president with highest Ivorian Award, the ‘Commander of the National Order’

* We are exceptionally proud of the work President Motsepe has done since taking over at CAF



* The success of the Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d’Ivoire is thanks to his and CAF’s leadership

* The Award is in recognition of the excellent work he is doing at CAF and in promoting football development in Africa

CAFOnline

President of Côte d’Ivoire, Alassane Ouattara, who is Chancellor of National Orders, has conferred Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Dr. Patrice Motsepe with the highest Ivorian award — the Commander of National Order while CAF general secretary, Veron Mosengo-Omba was awarded with Officer of the National Order.

President Ouattara said Motsepe has played a key role not only in the successful delivery of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AfCON) which Côte d’Ivoire hosted but also in changing the face and fortunes of African football.

“We are exceptionally proud of the work President Motsepe has done since taking over at CAF,” President Ouattara said. “The success of the Africa Cup of Nations is thanks to his and CAF’s leadership. The Award is in recognition of the excellent work he is doing at CAF and in promoting football development in Africa.”

In his remarks Motsepe said: “I am deeply honoured and humbled to receive this Award on behalf of the CAF Member Associations representing the 54 African countries.

“My deepest gratitude to President Ouattara, the Government and people of Côte d’Ivoire for this distinguished Award. The enormous success of the AFCON Côte d’Ivoire was based on the visionary leadership of President Ouattara and the commitment of his government.

He also applauded the role played by CAF’s 54 Member Associations, the CAF Exco, the secretary general and staff of CAF, President Idriss Diallo, the LOC, the football leadership in Côte d’Ivoire, CAF sponsors and the passionate Côte d’Ivoire and African football supporters.

“The AfCON Côte d’Ivoire was also an excellent example of football’s capacity to bring together and unite people from different racial, ethnic and religious backgrounds in Africa and worldwide.

“The 1.4 billion people in 180 countries who watched the AfCON Côte d’Ivoire clearly indicates that African football is globally competitive and is as good as the best in the world.

“We will continue to invest in academies for boys and girls, schools football, trainers and coaches, the building of stadiums and other football infrastructure and facilities and support our Member Associations.”

Motsepe, who is a South African billionaire businessman and owner of his country’s Premier Soccer League side, Mamelodi Sundowns, was elected CAF president in March 2021.

His son Thlopie Motsepe took over as Mamelodi Sundowns chairperson after he became president of CAF.