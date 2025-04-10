COSAFA well represented by SA’s Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates in CAF Champions League semis

Yesterday’s quarterfinal clash between Orlando Pirates against Algeria’s MC Alger

* A thrilling South v North blockbuster climax to the competition — Sundowns v Al Ahly; Orlando Pirates v Pyramids FC

* Both at home for the first legs scheduled for April 18/19 and April 25/26) for the second

Maravi Express

Council for Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) is being well represented by South Africa’s heavyweights, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League semifinals — a thrilling South v North blockbuster climax to the competition.

The South African sides are at home for the first legs scheduled for April 18/19 and away on April 25/26) for the second — in which Sundowns (champions in 1985) will renew rivalry with record 12-time winners and defending champions, Al Ahly of Egypt while Pirates will lock horns with another another side from the Pharaohs, Pyramids FC.

Orlando Pirates secured their spot in the final four after playing out a 0-0 draw with north African side, MC Alger of Algeria in Johannesburg last evening, capitalising on their slender 1-0 victory in the first leg to progress 1-0 on aggregate.

CAFonline reports that the Buccaneers displayed disciplined and professional tactical approach to the game with a solid defending approach, denying their visitors any route back into the tie.

The Egyptian club, Pyramids FC’s made history by eliminating Morocco’s AS FAR Rabat 4-3 on aggregate — despite a nervy 0-2 loss away from home in the second leg following their dominant first-leg performance in Cairo that took them into the semi-finals for the first time.

Mamelodi Sundowns showed their intent of achieving more going forward into the competition after edging out another north African side, Esperance of Tunisia 1-0 over two legs.

Al Ahly — record 12-time CAF Champions League winners (1982, 1987, 2001, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2012, 2013, 2019-20, 2020-21, 2022-23, 2023-24) — booked their ticket with a 2-0 aggregate win over Sudan’s Al Hilal.

In other international competitions, Al-Ahly has won 1 CAF Confederation Cup (2014); a record of 8 CAF Super Cups (2002, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2013, 2014, 2021, 2022); aw sell as 4 bronze medals in the FIFA Club World Cup.

With 26 continental titles, Al Ahly was voted by CAF as the African club of the 20th century, which became the most valuable sports club in Africa, with a market value of €30 million as of the 2023-24 season.

Mamelodi Sundowns — who are the inaugural champions of the African Football League which they won in 2023 — are the only club outside North Africa to have won the CAF Champions League.

Since 2016, it has been dominated by Al Ahly (4 times), Tunisia’s Espérance de Tunis (twice) and Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca (twice).

The following is the honours list since 2016:

* Story content by CAFonline; edited by Maravi Express