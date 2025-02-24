COSAFA reps in CAF Champions League quarterfinals Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates up against top North Africans, Tunisia’s  Espérance and Algeria’s MC Alger

* Mamelodi Sundowns coached by former Espérance tactician, Portuguese Miguel Cardoso

* The team changed a little bit now in January. After I left Espérance, I didn’t watch nothing regarding how they play

Maravi Express

Council for Southern African Football Associations (COSAFA) club’s, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates of South Africa are up against top North Africans, Tunisia’s Espérance Sportive de Tunis and Algeria’s MC respectively for the quarterfinals of the CAF Champions League 2024-2025.

And interestingly, Mamelodi Sundowns are being coached by former Espérancetactician, Miguel Cardoso who agonisingly dashed the Brazilians’ hopes of a second CAF Champions League title hopes when he steered Espérance in 2023.

Sundowns, the 2016 champions under former coach, Pitso Mosimane, are aiming to break their semi-final barrier, having failed to progress beyond that stage since their title win.

While Esperance, four-time champions, topped their qualifying group and recently claimed the Tunisian Super Cup under Romanian coach Laurențiu Reghecampf.

The North v South duel will see the South Africans playing host to the first leg on April 2 before travelling up north a few days later for the return leg in Tunis on April 9

Reacting to facing his former side, the Portuguese tactician said he was aware of the magnitude of the opponent and the weight of the fixture, but emphasised the importance of focusing on his sides’ strengths.

“The team changed a little bit now in January,” he is quoted as saying by CAFonline. “After I left Espérance, I didn’t watch nothing regarding how they play.

“Obviously, I follow the results but not the games. I know they are doing well. They are a team with experience and has been reaching the last stages of the Champions League and that has won it several times and always has the will to do well but I think we should worry about ourselves and do well in the two games.

“Obviously there are emotions that come to me in the moment. We performed very well while we were there but for the moment, my emotions are with Sundowns and to do well here.

“I know it will be tight, no doubt. Last year was very tight but I believe it will be beautiful to see. Both teams play good football, both teams are positive in how they approach the game.

“The ambience in Tunis for the Champions League is beautiful and I hope that it will energise us to do well but also here it is beautiful, so I hope our fans will fill our stadiums and give us the extra energy to get the result,” Cardoso said.

Meanwhile, Orlando Pirates, the 1995 champions, topped their group with 14 points and are looking to reach the semi-finals for the first time since finishing as runners-up in 2013.

MC Alger, under Tunisian coach Khaled Ben Yahia, boast the competition’s meanest defence, who conceded just two goals during the group stage

The quarterfinal draw produced other intriguing and unpredictable ties, which will see record champions, Al Ahly SC of Egypt taking on Al Hilal of Sudan and Egyptian side Pyramids FC facing Morocco’s AS FAR.

Following the quarter-final draw, the semi-final line-up was also determined. The winner of the clash between Mamelodi Sundowns and Esperance will face either Al Ahly or Al Hilal, while the victor between MC Alger and Orlando Pirates will meet the winner of the Pyramids versus AS FAR tie.

All quarter-final matches will be played over two legs, with the first leg scheduled for April 1 and the return leg a week later on April 8 and the semi-finals will follow a similar format, with the winners advancing to the prestigious final in June.—Content by CAFonline; edited by Maravi Express