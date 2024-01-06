COSAFA representatives Angola eye new AFCON challenge

* Open their campaign in Group D on January 15 against two time champions, Algeria before taking on Mauritania on January 20 and Burkina Faso on January 23



* Other COSAFA representatives are Cape Verde, Mozambique, South Africa, Namibia, Zambia and Tanzania

Angola, who have only reached knockout stages of quarterfinals of the Africa Cup of Nations (2008 and 2010) and missing out on the last edition in Cameroon, want to return to the continent’s holy grail with a Big Bang at the Cote d’Ivoire 2023 edition that kicks off on January 13.

The Confederation of Southern African Football Associations (COSAFA) side open their campaign in Group D on January 15 against two time champions, Algeria before taking on Mauritania on January 20 and Burkina Faso on January 23.

The Palancas Negras have blown hot and cold in the last decade as they played at the 2013 and 2019 AFCONs failing to make it past the group stages and did not qualify for the 2015, 2017 and 2021 editions.

But now that they are here, they want to turn over a new leaf and do something that they have never done before at the AFCON – win two games in the group stages and a knockout match.

In eight AFCON editions, Angola have amassed just four victories in a possible 24 with 11 draws and nine losses — and they want to break this jinx in Côte d’Ivoire.

Their road to qualification went into their last match day searching for victory against Madagascar at home and anything but defeat for Central African Republic — who had amassed seven points in five games — would have sent Angola packing even on goal difference.

But as fate would have it, an Ernest Nuamah 88th minute goal handed Ghana a 2-1 victory over Central African Republic and the goalless draw with Madagascar was just enough to secure Palancas Negras a place in the final tournament.



The darling of Angolan football Zito Luvumbo, who is player to watch, has grown in leaps and bounds since his teenage years graduating from a boy to a man on and off the pitch and in Côte d’Ivoire, he will be raring to go, ready to show this transition well knowing that the world will be watching.

Zito Luvumbo has represented Angola right from the U15s, winning the COSAFA U17 Championship in 2018 before going on to inspire his nation to a third place at the AFCON U17 the following year — subsequently earning Angola an inaugural appearance at the FIFA U17 World Cup.

Born in Luanda, Luvumbo’s eye for goal, impressive ball control on both feet with his sweet left foot predominantly torturing defenses and ability to float between the right and left wings will be very key for Angola’s attack in a tricky Group D.

He has firepower in his shot in and outside the box. This coupled with a good eye to bring timely crosses into the 18-yard box is expected to add a spark to Angola’s style of play.



Helping Cagliari to earn promotion to the Italian Serie A last season, scoring thrice and providing three assists in 18 appearances in all competitions this season has prepared Luvumbo for the ever-demanding AFCON.

COSAFA will be represented by six other nations — Cape Verde, Mozambique, South Africa, Namibia, Zambia and Tanzania.

Cape Verde and Mozambique are in Group B alongside record winners Egypt, who hunting a record-extending eighth continental crown and renew hostilities with Ghana in a repeat of the 2010 final which the Pharaohs won late.

Zambia and Tanzania are together with Morocco and DR Congo in Group F while South Africa and Namibia are in Group E alongside Tunisia and Mali.

Defending champions, Senegal — who clinched their first ever AFCON title in Cameroon in the 2022 finals — are drawn in Group C against Cameroon, Guinea and The Gambia in what looks a competitive pool.

There will be a West African affair in Group A as hosts Cote d’Ivoire were paired with regional rivals Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea and Guinea-Bissau.

Namibia’s 30-year-old Peter Shalulile has been singled by CAFonline as amongst the Top 10 list of the stars to watch out for as he is at the prime of his career with South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns.

Fresh from lifting the inaugural African Football League and currently a key member of the team’s chase for a second CAF Champions League gold medal, Shalulile will be key for the Brave Warriors of Namibia in Cote d’Ivoire.

He is being mentioned in same breath with Senegal’s 32-year-old Sadio Mané — they Best Player of the previous edition, who — after leaving Europe for Saudi Arabia last summer — has lost none of his sharpness and remains the guiding light and leader of a Senegalese team whose ambition is to achieve the double.

Cameroon’s captain and trusted goalscorer, Vincent Aboubakar (31) has been carrying the Indomitable Lions for several competitions now and his mental strength and leadership will be key in guiding his teammates to a 6th star for Cameroon.

Guinea’s centre-forward, Sehrou Guirassy (27) has been coming back to life in Germany this season racking up goal after goal and rivalling other top Bundesliga strikers. Guirassy is undoubtedly the striker who was missing from the Syli de Guinée’s puzzle to excel in the Côte d’Ivoire 2023 finals.

For his second AFCON, Côte d’Ivoire’s Sébastien Haller (30) couldn’t have dreamt of anything better than playing it at home and in front of supporters that adopted him very quickly from his first steps with the Elephants.

At 29, Sébastien Haller has reached maturity and intends to make a big impact at Africa’s biggest football spectacle in front of his fans.

While other illustrious elders in the Algerian squad (Mahrez, Feghouli, Slimani) need no introduction, Mohamed Amoura (23) should be the big attraction for the Fennecs as the midfielder has excelled for his Belgian club over the past two seasons and has the opportunity to lead his national team into a major competition.

It’s hard not to include the 2023 Best African Player of the Year, Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen (25) as fresh from his recent accolade, he is celebrating his new status on the continental stage and is the figurehead of the Super Eagles’ rich attacking frontline, which he will have to guide in Côte d’Ivoire.



Other star is Morocco’s Azzedine Ounahi (24), who was with the Atlas Lions at the 2022 World Cup and was part of a strong collective side and once again has the opportunity to confirm the high regard in which he had with the star-studded Atlas Lions.

Ghana Mohammed Kudus (23) — a livewire for West Ham United in England’s Premier League — has set one of the best leagues in the world alight with his explosive speed, skill and goalscoring prowess.

Boasting seven man-of-the-matches accolades this season with his side, the 23-year-old sensation will be one of the key players for the Black Stars in their pursuit of an elusive fifth AFCON title.

Never forget Egypt’s Mohamed Salah (31) because as he has done for the last 3 finals, he will once again be one of the attractions.

The Liverpool star — top 5 scorer in the club’s history with a string of goals every weekend — remains the leader of the Pharaohs and under his leadership, Egypt made it through the qualifiers unscathed.—Info from CAFonline