COSAFA members results after close of Matchday 3 & 4 of FIFA World Cup 2026™ qualifiers

South Africa triumph over fellow COSAFA side Zimbabwe

* Zambia stunned 0-1 against Tanzania; Angola drew 1-1 with Cameroon; South Africa defeated Zimbabwe 3-1; Mozambique beat Guinea 1-0

* As Madagascar and Mali played out a tense 0-0 draw; Namibia in 0-0 stalemate with Tunisia; Mauritania 0-1 Senegal

* While Botswana triumphed 3-1 over Somalia as Malawi lose 0-1 to Equatorial Guinea

Maravi Express

Matchday 3 & 4 of FIFA World Cup 2026™ qualifiers came to a grand close yesterday and and Tuesday also marked exactly 14-years since the Africa kicked off its first-ever FIFA World Cup that was hosted in South Africa back in 2010.

We look at the results by Council of Confederation of Southern Africa Football Association (COSAFA) members that was highlighted by a surprise win in Group E when Tanzania pulled off a 1-0 away victory over Zambia in Ndola.

Waziri Junior’s 5th minute strike proved the difference as Tanzania moved level on six points with group leaders Morocco.

The hosts tried valiantly to find an equalizer but were denied by stout Tanzanian defending.

Angola 1-1 Cameroon

Bryan Mbeumo’s early strike had initially put the Indomitable Lions in the lead following a great start away from home against Angola in Luanda.

However, with the match firmly in their control, a lapse in concentration saw the former African champions concede an unfortunate own goal by Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui just before the hour mark which saw the two sides share the spoils.

South Africa 3-1 Zimbabwe

Played in Bloemfontein, Bafana Bafana defeated Zimbabwe as Iqraam Rayners gave the hosts an early lead only for Tawanda Chirewa to equalize shortly after.

But second half goals from Thapelo Morena sealed all three points for the hosts, leaving Zimbabwe bottom with just two points.

Mozambique 1-0 Guinea

There was also another dramatic encounter as the Mambas of Mozambique stunned Guinea 1-0 courtesy of a very late strike by Geny Catamo to hand Mozambique all three points that see them tied on nine points with Algeria who have a better goal difference.

Madagascar 0-0 Mali

Played in Johannesburg, Madagascar and Mali played out a tense 0-0 draw in a cagey Group I encounter and the game’s major talking point came early on, as Madagascar’s Louis Démoléon was shown a straight red card for violent conduct, forcing his side to play over 70 minutes with 10 men.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, Madagascar dug deep to claim a hard-earned point, moving them up to second in the group with seven points. Mali, meanwhile, sit fourth with five points, as Ghana lead the way.

Namibia 0-0 Tunisia

Tunisia returned with a valuable point from their match against Namibia in Johannesburg, South Africa, as the top-of-the-table clash in Group H ended in a 0-0 draw.

Tunisia solidified their position at the top of the standings with 10 points, two points ahead of second-placed Namibia, who have eight points.

Equatorial Guinea 1-0 Malawi

In same Group H, Equatorial Guinea and Malawi played out a cagey affair in Malabo, with chances at a premium but the decisive moment came in the 81st minute when Iban Salvador pounced on a loose ball in the box to slam home the winner for the hosts.

Malawi threw bodies forward in the dying stages but couldn’t find an equalizer, leaving them fourth in the group with six points while Equatorial Guinea’s first victory lifts them to 5th, keeping their slender World Cup hopes flickering.

Both groups remain finely poised with some matchdays remaining.

Mauritania 0-1 Senegal

Senegal secured a crucial away victory against Mauritania in Nouakchott in Group B with the only goal of the match scored by Habib Diallo in the 27th minute, which was enough for the Teranga Lions to claim the win on the road.

Senegal currently top the group with eight points while, Mauritania remains at the bottom with just one point.

Botswana 3-1 Somalia

Botswana kept their hopes of reaching the 2026 World Cup alive with a hard-fought victory over Somalia in Maputo. Botswana drew first blood through Thabang Sesinyi’s early header, but Somalia refused to go down without a fight.

The underdogs found an equalizer in the 74th minute when Sak Hassan fired home from close range. However, Botswana’s resilience shone through as they regained the lead almost immediately, Kabelo Seakanyeng coolly converting from the penalty spot.

Mosha Gaolaolwe then put the result beyond doubt with a clinical finish to make it 3-1 that sees Botswana climb to second in the group with six points, while Somalia remain rooted to the bottom, still searching for their first point.

Mauritius 2-1 eSwatini

In St. Pierre, Mauritius secured a vital victory over eSwatini in Group G, boosting their hopes of reaching the World Cup for the first time after goals from Mike Gaspard and Lindsay Rose with Junior Magagula’s strike proving mere consolation for the visitors.

The win lifts Mauritius to 5th in the group with four points, while eSwatini remain rooted to the bottom, still awaiting their first point of the campaign.

Rwanda 1-0 Lesotho

In Group C, Rwanda edged past Lesotho in Durban thanks to Jojea Kwizera’s 45th minute strike. The victory sees them go top on seven points.

Seychelles 1–3 Burundi

Burundi boosted their chances of qualifying for the global showpiece when they overcame Seychelles at home in Group F.

A brace by Bienvenue Kanakimana was preceded by a Sudi Abdallah strike in the first half which was enough to give the east Africans the much-needed win that moves them to third on the table behind Côte d’Ivoire and Gabon.

Kenya 0-0 Côte d’Ivoire

In the same Group F Kenya and African champions Côte d’Ivoire shared the spoils in a goalless stalemate in Lilongwe.

The Elephants, boasting stars like Franck Kessie and Nicolas Pepe, were expected to brush aside the Harambee Stars, but found themselves frustrated by a resolute Kenyan defensive display.

The result sees Cote d’Ivoire maintain their lead atop Group F with 10 points, while Kenya climb to third with five points, keeping their slender qualification hopes alive.

Congo 0-6 Morocco

Elsewhere, Morocco were the high scorers of the evening after they put six past Congo Republic to extend their lead at the top of Group E. It was a one-sides affair with the Atlas Lions cruising to a comfortable victory to keep hold of the driver’s seat in the group.

A hat-trick by Ayoub El Kaabi headlined the tie, with goals by Azzedine Ounahi, Chadi Riad and Soufiane Rahimi giving the Atlas Lions the commanding victory.

Benin 2-1 Nigeria

After being held by South Africa at home in Matchday 3, the Super Eagles were aiming for nothing less than a victory away from home and Raphael Onyedika’s 27th minute strike looked to have put the Nigerians in the driving seat, but their joy was short-lived thanks to Jodel Dossou and Steve Mounie’s respective strikes that saw Benin snatch a victory.

The result propelled Benin to the summit of Group C, while the Super Eagles see their FIFA World Cup chances heavily dented in a result that sees them move down to 5th.

Uganda 1–2 Algeria

Following last week’s 2-1 loss to Guinea, Algeria enjoyed an away victory by the same scoreline over Uganda who initially took the lead in as early as the 10th minute courtesy of Travis Mutyaba.

The early concession did not deter the Algerians from their objective and their efforts were duly rewarded in the 46th minute when Houssem Aouar levelled matters before Said Benrahma found the all-important goal to seal a crucial victory for the north Africans.

Other results were: Ghana 4-3 Central African Republic; Guinea-Bissau 1-1 Egypt; Cape Verde 1-0 Libya (Group D); Comoros 2-0 Chad (Group I); Gabon 3–2 The Gambia; Burkina Faso 2 – 2 Sierra Leone; Djibouti 1-1 Ethiopia; DR Congo 1-0 Togo.—Reporting by CAFonline; editing by Maravi Express