Controversy mars CCAP-Blantyre Synod’s leadership elections

Rev. Baxton Maulidi voted out

By Duncan Mlanjira

Blantyre Synod of the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) went to polls at its general assembly held at St. Michael’s and All Angels to elect new leaders but it was marred by controversy with what was observed as an ill intention of manipulation to remove some of the members.

The then incumbent Rev. Dr. Humphreys Zgambo has been voted out as Synod Moderator, replaced by Rev. Reynold M’mangisa; Rev. Anne Kapinda replaced as Vice-Synod Moderator by Rev. Missie Kananji Sipiki while the post of Deputy General Secretary has been taken by Rev. Jimmy Michael Banda — replacing Rev. Baxton Maulidi.

The first controversy started with a nomination process ahead of the full elections whose vote results were not supposed to have been revealed at the general assembly, which had Rev. Dr. Zgambo trailing in the post as Synod Moderator to Rev. M’mangisa by 167 votes to Rev. Zgambo’s 91 and Rev. Maulana’s 66.

Rev. Sipiki led the nomination votes as Vice-Synod Moderator by 150 votes with Rev. Kapinda second with 121 and Rev. Jailosi with 82 while for the post of Deputy General Secretary, Rev. Maulidi led with 143 votes; Rev. J. Banda with 132 and Rev. Master Jumbe with 117 votes.

The announcement of the votes, as observed by Maravi Express at the elections, was irregular as only the top three names were supposed to be announced for the general assembly which led to the second controversy in which the second and third formed an alliance — again being irregular partnerships.

The electoral process was overseen by Justice Kamwambe and Blantyre Synod’s legal counsel, Benard Ndau, who announced that they received complaints from contestants of the irregularities, that included formation of the alliances and some ineligible candidates contesting.

And the numbers do not tally as on Synod Moderator there are overall 454 votes, on Vice-Moderator 445 votes and on Deputy General Secretary there are 464 votes.

The elections still went ahead and by pooling the votes of the second and the third saw Maulidi being voted out — and a source privy to the Synod’s electoral process confided to Maravi Express that it seems the target was to remove Rev. Maulidi and those he had been close with such as Rev. Dr. Zgambo and Rev. Kapinda.

“This is a sad day for the Church — politics has creeped into the Church,” said our source who asked for anonymity. “Rev. Maulidi was the target because he had been critical on governance, especially on corruption.”

“In his role as the Economic Justice, Transparency & Accountability champion in Malawi for the All Africa Conference of Churches (AACC), Rev. Maulidi has been constantly advocating on the fight against corruption.

“What has happened in the elections is clear manipulation to remove him and those deemed to be closer to him and we believe some politicians have played a part in his removal — because the electoral alliance was an irregular partnership.”

The source added that it was a sad development that men of the collar should be influenced by external political forces, saying: “Men of God are supposed to lead by example of showing love to one another.”

The CCAP Blantyre Synod — under the leadership of Rev. Dr. Zgambo — recently held a conference for its Presbytery reverends to shape congregants’ minds to vote for individuals with sound development policies as part of its ‘Holistic Evangelisation’ tradition — which is a bedrock of the Synod’s mission as imbedded in its constitution.

Organised by the Synod’s Church & Society — under the theme; ‘Church and Politics: The role of faith leaders ahead of September 16, 2025 General Elections’ — the conference was organised on the background that the CCAP Blantyre Synod, through the Church & Society programme, was accredited by the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to do civic and voter education from the pulpit ahead of the September 16 elections.

Other sources confided with Maravi Express that politicians see this as the Church meddling into the political arena ahead of the tripartite elections since congregations are easily swayed by the teachings of their clergy — thus the need by external political forces to put into place religious leaders that can be easily manipulated.