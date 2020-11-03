Contractor complains of harassment by road users

By George Mponda, MANA

A contractor working on the Dedza-Kasumbu Road has lodged complaints of harassment of its workforce by road users, who refuse to use diversions that have been created.

Addressing Dedza District Council Public Works Committee which toured the project, Sempha Investment Site Agent, Musatero Nkhonzi said some road users threaten their workers when they are told to use diversions.

“Some members of our workforce have been threatened with weapons by some motorists,” Nkhonzi said. “They remove the drums that are used to close the road under construction by force.”

“This situation is impeding progress of our work because we are supposed to finish by 27th December, and now with these incidents, it might take longer because our workers are afraid to work as they are being threatened with dangerous weapons,” he added.

Nkhonzi urged the District Council to intervene to ensure the smooth progress of the project.

Chairperson of the Public Works Committee, Councillor Francis Chimpikizo assured the contractor that the Council would involve the police to deal with those responsible.

“It is very unfortunate that people are failing to realise that this road will help develop our district.

“Instead of letting the contractors do their job, some selfish individuals are impeding it,” he said.

Chimpikizo added that the Council would go around sensitising residents on the importance of the road so that it should be completed on time without disturbances.

Dedza District Council building supervisor, Uthman Nkhoma urged people to adhere to the road signs put by the contractors, saying delays in the project will make the Council lose money through compensations to the contractor.

The 6km Dedza-Kasumbu Road project is being constructed with funds from the World Bank through Agriculture Sector Wide Approach (ASWAP).